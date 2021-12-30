Meet the newest RUSD board member: Tonya Evans

RACINE — After working in the public sector for years and being heavily involved in her church as a pastor’s wife, Tonya Evans decided to enlarge her “proverbial fishbowl” by vying for the Racine Unified School District Board of Education’s vacant District One seat.

At the last School Board meeting, members voted in Evans, who will occupy the board seat until the April 5 election, in which she also plans to run. She is to be sworn in at the next School Board meeting on Jan. 10.

“And so, my husband and I joke, we are now moving from the fishbowl to the aquarium,” Evans said.

Evans grew up in Flint, Michigan, where her mother, grandmother and aunt all worked for Flint’s public school district. Her mother worked for the district for 33 years as a teacher and administrator.

After graduating from the Flint schools, she attended Grambling State University, a historically black university in Louisiana, from which she graduated in 1988. Her career in the public sector began then and has yet to end.

Evans started out with Mott Children’s Health Center, which works to provide physical, mental, dental and other wellness services for uninsured or underinsured children in Genesee County, Michigan. There, she coordinated her efforts with the Flint and Beecher school districts.

“So, that’s where I got really involved with the community school system and really getting into the inner workings of working with the local governments, the school district, the teachers and the community to make sure that these programs were successful,” Evans said.

Evans went back to school, where she completed her master’s degree in science administration at Central Michigan University with an emphasis on public administration. In 2002, shortly after completing her degree, her husband, the Rev. Keith T. Evans, was called to be pastor at the Greater Mount Eagle Baptist Church, where he remains the pastor today.

While they have two grown daughters, one a recent Case High School graduate, Evans said she doesn’t have any grandchildren. But, that doesn’t stop some of the kids in her church family from calling her “Nana.”

Since the move to Racine nearly 20 years ago, Evans has worked with Nutrition Education Program through Cooperative Extension, Racine Community Health — where she helped “right-side” the low-income early education agency to meet standards — before landing in her current role as the Bureau Director of Milwaukee Enrollment Services.

“The Bureau is responsible for determining eligibility for child care, FoodShare and Medicaid services for the residents of Milwaukee County,” Evans said. “We are responsible for about 30% of the total state cases of those who have FoodShare, Medicaid, childcare or combination there of which represents about 210,000 cases, and about 375 residents of the county: that’s children, adults and families.”

Evans, while recognizing the challenges RUSD is facing, said she is hopeful that strict adherence to standards and supporting students can bring about the changes that would ultimately improve the district’s performance.

She believes supporting students can be accomplished through community involvement and partnerships with local entities as well as diversifying not only the teaching staff, but all district staff. Drawing upon her status as a graduate of a historically black university, Evans said the district could seek partnerships with similar institutes through various programs to help diverse candidates realize the potential of Racine.

But in order these changes to become a reality, Evans said, the community must “buy in.”

“The only thing that I really want people that understand is that I believe that Racine Unified School District can be a premier school district, not only in the state, but also across the country,” Evans said. “But we have to be willing to try some new things and that means everybody has to be willing, first of all, to put in the time to think about and want to work collaboratively, that’s first, but then secondly, to be innovative in how we fund those efforts, and we need to have buy in from various sectors of the community.

“So that then we can fund these initiatives, and then be willing to be open, honest and accountable in our evaluation of the effectiveness of what we’ve been implemented, and then make those changes.”

