Meet the local nurse who is leading Racine's new community-based vaccine clinic
Meet the local nurse who is leading Racine's new community-based vaccine clinic

Latisha O'Conner

Latisha O'Conner, a Racine nurse, is AMI Expeditionary Healthcare's site lead at the vaccination clinic that opened Tuesday at Regency Mall in Racine.

 Dee Hölzel

RACINE — Latisha O’Conner, a nurse from Racine, was one of the first employees at Wisconsin’s first vaccine clinic in Rock County, helping it get off the ground.

She ended up, on Feb. 16, having the honor of administering the first COVID-19 vaccine for AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, the medical company she works for and that is contracted by the State of Wisconsin to operate its community-based vaccination clinics.

When it came time to staff Racine’s vaccine clinic — which opened at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Regency Mall, the third community-based clinic to open to date — O’Conner became the obvious choice to be the site lead.

“The site lead basically runs operations from day to day, makes sure everything is running smoothly, gets things in order. So when everyone comes in they have everything they need,” she said in an interview about an hour before doors opened at the clinic, located inside the former Burlington Coat Factory space at the mall.

As promised, the majority of the medical professionals staffing Racine’s new community-based vaccination clinic are locals, according to AMI Expeditionary Healthcare.

“Folks are local,” said George Kowalski, AMI project manager. “We have a great staff of local clinicians and folks from the area.”

Kowalski praised O’Conner’s work in the vaccine clinics: “She has exemplary skills.”

Among O’Conner’s roles will be the crucial job of making sure all vaccines are drawn “appropriately and timely,” Kowalski said, in order to make sure no doses spoil. She will also be in charge of making sure the clinic remains on pace to vaccinate its target number of people per day, while also not allowing the clinic to get too crowded.

"Folks are local. We have a great staff of local clinicians and folks from the area."

George Kowalski, AMI project manager

Quote

