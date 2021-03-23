Meet the local nurse who is leading Racine's new community-based vaccine clinic

RACINE — Latisha O’Conner, a nurse from Racine, was one of the first employees at Wisconsin’s first vaccine clinic in Rock County, helping it get off the ground.

Take advantage of this special offer! Your digital subscription will ensure that you receive the most important news of the day from the most trustworthy news source in the area.

She ended up, on Feb. 16, having the honor of administering the first COVID-19 vaccine for AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, the medical company she works for and that is contracted by the State of Wisconsin to operate its community-based vaccination clinics.

When it came time to staff Racine’s vaccine clinic — which opened at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Regency Mall, the third community-based clinic to open to date — O’Conner became the obvious choice to be the site lead.

“The site lead basically runs operations from day to day, makes sure everything is running smoothly, gets things in order. So when everyone comes in they have everything they need,” she said in an interview about an hour before doors opened at the clinic, located inside the former Burlington Coat Factory space at the mall.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As promised, the majority of the medical professionals staffing Racine’s new community-based vaccination clinic are locals, according to AMI Expeditionary Healthcare.

“Folks are local,” said George Kowalski, AMI project manager. “We have a great staff of local clinicians and folks from the area.”