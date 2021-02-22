Meet the four locals who are among the nation's first 1,000 female Eagle Scouts

Outdoors, Old Glory and service

Scouting has been a natural outlet for members for the Scheidt family, who recently relocated from Kenosha to Caledonia. “Most of my life we’ve been outdoors,” Annie Scheidt said, noting that her older twin brothers are both Eagle Scouts, as are a number of their cousins.

Raising outdoorsy kids was intentional by the Scheidts’ parents, who wanted to make sure their sons and daughters faced some natural adversity — like how one of the girls learned a lesson after bringing a foam pillow to a campout; the pillow effectively froze in the cold, a mistake she wouldn’t make again.

The Scheidts’ father, Karl, said: “Being confident in the outdoors and learning life skills that will carry them on the rest of their lives.”

Added the Scheidts’ mother, Regina: “You can face obstacles in the outdoors you wouldn’t face otherwise.”

Caroline, 17, and Annie are going to New Mexico for 10 days of hiking this summer, with many 2021 summer camps being canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.