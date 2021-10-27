Meet the First Responders of the Year for Racine and Kenosha counties

She continued and noted after the summer’s numerous drowning incidents, the RFD asked themselves what actions they could take to make the community safer and prevent further tragedies.

Neubauer commented, “in response, they worked together and rallied the community, so that over 160 life preservers could be easily available on the lakeshore. They have also worked to educate our neighbors on how to use them and how to enjoy our beautiful lake safely ... We are truly lucky to have you in Racine.”

A lieutenant of all trades

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, presented Lt. Kelly Goetzke of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office with the First Responder of the Year award for the 63rd Assembly District.

“I am honored to recognize Lt. Kelly Goetzke as First Responder of the Year,” Vos stated. “Residents of Racine County are grateful for his dedication and I want to thank him for his service as a leader in the Sheriff’s Office.”