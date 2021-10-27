Meet the First Responders of the Year for Racine and Kenosha counties

MADISON — The Wisconsin Assembly honored public safety workers during Tuesday’s First Responder of the Year ceremony.
The Hometown Heroes included firefighters, peace officers and emergency medical technicians.
Those recognized from southeastern Wisconsin included: the Racine Fire Department as a whole, Lt. Kelly Goetzke of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Felicia Labatore of the Kenosha Police Department, Carl Carlson of the Kenosha Fire Department, and Brian Mueller of Raymond Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
Preventing drownings
Members of the Racine Fire Department were named First Responders of the Year for the 66th Assembly District for their work to acquire and install 150 life preserver vests and 12 throw rings on Lake Michigan.
Additionally, the RFD worked to educate the public on the use of the equipment and general water safety after a series of tragic drownings in Racine over the summer.
On hand to receive the award were: Lt. Tim O’Brien, Lt. Brian Turczynski, Driver/Operator Jose Carbajal, Driver/Operator Matt Bodenbach, Private Ben Ratka and Private Mike Nikolai.
Rep. Greta Neubauer stated, “I am proud to honor these brave firefighters in the Capitol today as First Responders of the year.”
She continued and noted after the summer’s numerous drowning incidents, the RFD asked themselves what actions they could take to make the community safer and prevent further tragedies.
Neubauer commented, “in response, they worked together and rallied the community, so that over 160 life preservers could be easily available on the lakeshore. They have also worked to educate our neighbors on how to use them and how to enjoy our beautiful lake safely ... We are truly lucky to have you in Racine.”
A lieutenant of all trades
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, presented Lt. Kelly Goetzke of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office with the First Responder of the Year award for the 63rd Assembly District.
“I am honored to recognize Lt. Kelly Goetzke as First Responder of the Year,” Vos stated. “Residents of Racine County are grateful for his dedication and I want to thank him for his service as a leader in the Sheriff’s Office.”
Goetzke works tirelessly at the Racine County Sheriff’s Office to ensure training standards are not only met but exceeded by working with leaders throughout the department, Vos added. He was described as a team leader on the department’s SWAT team and played a vital role in leading the Crowd Control Team through the historic civil unrest in southeastern Wisconsin in 2020.
Goetzke played a critical role in the countywide collection and distribution of PPE throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
His efforts helped ensure those in critical need of PPE had the necessary supplies to keep their employees safe while providing necessary services.
He sets a great example for the deputies and officers he works with and his dedication to the department is evident on a daily basis.
“These first responders truly are heroes,” said Vos. “They are the people who run toward the danger to protect and serve our communities.”
70% of all daytime calls
The First Responder of the Year for the 62nd Assembly District is Brian Mueller of Raymond Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
“I am honored to recognize Brian Mueller’s dedication to serving his community as a first responder,” said state Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Wind Point.
Nominated by Chief Adam Smith of Raymond Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Mueller began serving as a volunteer firefighter in 2007 and this year has responded to 70% of all daytime calls.
“He is an invaluable member of the response team,” Smith stated.
Mueller has filled leadership roles, attended and directed trainings, and volunteered on various community projects throughout his first responder career. He and his wife, Tracey, own and operate an electronics business in the Village of Raymond, and they have three adult daughters.
Mental health supporter
Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, named Felicia Labatore, a crime prevention officer and PEER coordinator for the Kenosha Police Department, as the First Responder of the Year for the 64th Assembly District, which includes the southeastern parts of the City of Racine and Village of Mount Pleasant.
Officer Labatore is responsible for the development and success of the PEER program, which promotes the mental health of officers.
“Mental health is a critical component of a successful workplace, and Officer Labatore was on the cutting edge of developing strategies for the mental wellbeing of the Kenosha Police Department’s officers,” said McGuire.
He added in Labatore’s 10 years working with the PEER program, she became a statewide leader and helped countless officers.
30-year man
Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, named Carl Carlson of the Kenosha Fire Department as the First Responder of the Year from the 65th Assembly District.
Capt. Carlson has had a distinguished 30-year career as a paramedic, and has been honored with numerous unit citations.
In the past year, Capt. Carlson was instrumental in the Kenosha Fire Department’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program, where he helped the department achieve a 94% vaccination rate among its employees.
“It was great to see so many deserving honorees here at the Capitol,” stated Ohnstad, “It was my pleasure to honor Carl Carlson of Kenosha as the First Responder of the Year for the 65th Assembly District.”
Ohnstad added, “He has accomplished many great things throughout his career, and I’m grateful for the work Carl has done to make our community a better, safer place. Congratulations, Carl!”
Volunteering and serving
State Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, picked Kristen Herreid, who serves as an advanced EMT for the Twin Lakes Fire Department and Rescue Squad, to be First Responder of the Year Award for the 61st Assembly District.
Herreid is also the volunteer clinical director for Traumatic Incident Resource, a nonprofit that provides resources to departments and individuals that have experienced a traumatic event or responded to a traumatic incident.
In addition, she serves as a public health and safety officer for the Milwaukee Fire Department.
“We owe a debt of gratitude to our first responders who keep us safe every day,” Kerkman wrote in a Facebook post. “I am pleased to honor Kristen today for doing just that. She does not hesitate to assist Twin Lakes residents in times of need and does it with professionalism and a positive attitude. It is first responders like Kristen who help make Kenosha County a safe place to live.”