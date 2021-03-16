Meet the candidates: Half of Wind Point village trustee seats on election ballot

HABECK:

The three preservation-minded candidates (Milt Habeck, Kate Maurer and John Polodna) are going to listen as priority 1, 2, 3 and 4.





MAURER:

We clearly need more transparency and better communication between village officials and village residents. Board members should be representing their constituents. In order to do so, there must be regular communication happening. As a board member, I will advocate for clearer lines of communication between the village board and village residents. I will advocate for residents to be heard. We need more mindful management of village funds, so that our village leaders never again attempt to justify destroying a woodland in the name of tax dollars. We need leaders who are responsible environmental stewards and honor our village’s natural assets. As a board member, I will prioritize our environment and will fight to protect our local ecosystem.





MEISSNER: