Meet the candidates: Half of Wind Point village trustee seats on election ballot

WIND POINT — Three seats, representing half of the seats on the Wind Point Village Board, are on the April 6 ballot.
Three political newcomer candidates are attempting to either unseat or join two incumbents on the Village Board.
On the Wind Point ballot are incumbents Donald Gloo and Martin Meissner and newcomers Milton Habeck, Kate Maurer and Michael Rohrer.
Incumbent Janet Bernberg has chosen not to run for re-election this spring. Bernberg was filling a vacancy after former board member Charles Manning resigned in May 2020.
Terms for the seats are two years and come with an annual salary of $2,400. All of the Village Board seats are elected “at large.” As such, there are no specific seats that each candidate is running for. Voters choose three of five candidates and the three candidates with the most votes will be elected.
The five candidates running for the trustee seats submitted written responses to questions, given below.
What do you think are the biggest issues in Wind Point?
GLOO: Wind Point is a great community with a proud tradition of excellence in local government. One challenge that I see is that we are in a natural demographic transition. Some of the original families in our community — especially in the Wind Meadows subdivision — are downsizing or moving out of Wind Point, and they are being replaced by new, younger families who often have a different set of expectations for local government services. It is a delicate balance to honor the desires of our long-time residents — particularly those on fixed incomes — while also offering the amenities and features that are expected by younger families and non-traditional households.
HABECK: The plan of the incumbents to develop the 4403 Main Street property is contrary to the wishes of Wind Point residents. The property tax benefit from this development is trivial … dollars per Wind Point property owner. Yet these incumbents approved e-n-o-r-m-o-u-s expenditures to entirely rip up the asphalt and repave Lake Meadow Drive last year … a project that wasn’t really needed, certainly not in 2020.
MAURER: What really caught my attention initially was village officials’ blatant, unapologetic disregard for Wind Point’s natural assets. I also discovered there exists an alarming lack of transparency between village officials and village residents, a concerning prioritization of village funds and tremendous failure to think outside the box when considering long-term plans.
MEISSNER: Balancing high quality services and keeping tax rates low. Fiscally responsible leadership has allowed Wind Point to remain a vibrant community with the lowest tax rate east of I-94. I am running for office to keep the village at its best. Our fiscal position is strong and prepared for the future. I would like to continue that trend. I believe in working together with our residents in making decisions that benefit our whole community. That’s one of the most important assets I bring to the village. Please love the village and keep our village strong.
ROHRER: Maintaining Wind Point’s heritage, independence and security for the future. Our village is land locked and has wonderful assets that must be maintained, like our lighthouse and others yet to developed. Doing this will continue to make Wind Point a destination for families and retirees for years to come. The heritage, independence, and security is why my family has chosen to call Wind Point our home. This was achieved by people before we arrived who created the vision of Wind Point, took risks, and most importantly balanced the needs of future and today. We must maintain this spirit for Wind Point.
How would you solve the issues?
GLOO:
As more Wisconsinites get vaccinated, I look forward to getting back together with residents to hear from them. Yes, we have been holding our public meetings via Zoom, but that is no substitute for sitting down over a cup of coffee, chatting with a fellow volunteer at the lighthouse or just bumping into a neighbor while walking the dog. And, as good as Zoom and social media are for immediate communication, they do not always result in quality conversations. In fact, the more impersonal forms of communication have made our conversations less meaningful and more antagonistic. I look forward to getting back to those quality conversations soon as a way to inform our decision making over the coming haul.
HABECK:
The three preservation-minded candidates (Milt Habeck, Kate Maurer and John Polodna) are going to listen as priority 1, 2, 3 and 4.
MAURER:
We clearly need more transparency and better communication between village officials and village residents. Board members should be representing their constituents. In order to do so, there must be regular communication happening. As a board member, I will advocate for clearer lines of communication between the village board and village residents. I will advocate for residents to be heard. We need more mindful management of village funds, so that our village leaders never again attempt to justify destroying a woodland in the name of tax dollars. We need leaders who are responsible environmental stewards and honor our village’s natural assets. As a board member, I will prioritize our environment and will fight to protect our local ecosystem.
MEISSNER:
We solve issues by carefully scrutinizing and doing a good job of researching our options to save the village money. We look through a contract whenever it comes through to make sure it’s the best deal. When you’re spending a half a million dollars for a fire contract, garbage contract or something else, you make sure you’re getting the best feasible product for the people that you’re working for.
ROHRER: Listening first to all viewpoints and presume they are coming from a perspective of positive intent. Seek builds on their ideas and welcome challenges to my ideas. This will help us define the collective problems and ones we will solve together as a community. Too often we have a solution looking for a problem, and that approach will not suit Wind Point going forward. I have found spending time upfront on defining the problem to solve increases not only the speed and efficiency on delivering the result, but also assures we are solving the right problem.
Why should voters choose you as trustee?
GLOO:
During my five years on the Village Board, our community has seen some tremendous improvements. We totally re-built the Village Green. We expanded the programs at the lighthouse to bring it closer to being able to sustain itself without tax support. We’ve improved our roadways, including a total reconstruction of Lake Meadow Drive. We’ve increased the visibility of our police officers in the neighborhoods. We partnered with the private sector to protect the lighthouse from erosion. We have adapted to the constraints of the pandemic — including safely conducting four (so far) elections. Most importantly, we’ve done all of these things while keeping the village debt-free and maintaining a property tax rate that is third-lowest in Racine County. I’m proud of our accomplishments, and I hope to have the honor to continue serving the residents of Wind Point.
HABECK:
I’ve been an environmentally-minded person my entire life. God put us to work to protect the earth, not to cut everything down. I’m a real-life/authentic tree planter, not a tree-cutter-downer. And … I’m a listener. I couldn’t have successfully run a little company for 30 years without being the patient student of our customers. I enjoy listening. It’s amazing what you can learn if you listen instead of thinking your own opinion has merit. Finally, my years of international controllership at Johnson Wax taught me how to plan/execute a tight spending budget and still succeed in business.
MAURER:
For starters, I’m not a politician. I am the proud mom of a highly energetic kindergartener who will grow up knowing Wind Point is his home. I want to show my son that each of us really can make a difference, even if we don’t have fluffy degrees or a Walgreens-receipt-long page of credentials. You don’t need any of that to make the world, or any small corner of it, a better place. I believe in the Seventh Generation Principle, which encourages us to make decisions today as if they matter seven generations into the future. I intend to make decisions as a trustee based on that truth. I am committed to this community, and I see great value in giving back by serving as a trustee on the Village of Wind Point board.
MEISSNER:
I have lived in Wind Point almost my entire life. I moved out here in 1961 so I know more about the village than most people. I know and care deeply about the history and traditions that make Wind Point a great place to live. I’ve been involved in civic activities, some as a trustee and some as a volunteer. Along the way, there have been a few disagreements, but that’s good. Diverse opinions often yield great ideas. Most importantly, I’ve always acted with the best interest of all of Wind Point in mind. We have a terrific community and I pledge to help keep it that way.
ROHRER: I have a strong business acumen that was built over 30 years in the industry by over-delivering business results in multiple categories and over 40 countries across the globe. Like any success, this was not done by me alone, but by collaborating with people with different beliefs and understanding the pathway is less important than the destination. Central to that is my humility that naturally came from overcoming a speech impediment through hard work. Others showed me both compassion and held me accountable to get better than yesterday, which was important but hard. This simple early lesson taught me people accept that we can change our course, learn from others and no one person can be successful by themselves.(tncms-asset)ec5aa89c-3e81-5566-90c6-f325759dd835[6](/tncms-asset)
