Meet the candidates: Four candidates vie for open RUSD board seat

RACINE — Current Board of Education members are expected to vote Monday to fill the recently vacated District One seat.

In November, Amy Cimbalnik resigned, leaving her seat open to be filled by a board designee. The seat's term ends in April, meaning any candidate selected by the board would not only need to run for election but fall into the new district lines in order to keep the seat.

The board, according to RUSD Board President Brian O'Connell, could make a short-term appointment.

"I will mention that it would be technically possible for the board to make a short-term appointment to the vacancy," O'Connell said. "Whether or not the board believes that's the best course, is I'm sure something that will come into their consideration as we get closer to voting on the candidate."

The four candidates being considered are Amanda Bengston, Tonya C.Evans, William Hartenberger and Theresa F. Villar.

William Hartenberger

Hartenberger moved to Racine with his wife a couple of years ago. They now have a 1-year-old daughter, who will eventually sit in an RUSD classroom.

Hartenberger is looking for a way another way to give back to the community and currently works at a nonprofit college, Shepherds College in Union Grove, teaching students with disabilities to provide them "life skills and job skills to hopefully live independently." Hartenberger believes that all students can be lifelong learners.

"Because we chose this place to live, I just wanted to take the opportunity to try and serve my community," Hartenberger said.

In response to several questions raised by current board members, Hartenberger's solution was group activities or community oriented efforts to support all students' success.

"I'm fully supportive of having a community that that supports their kids, I want to try to get the neighborhood's involved, the community involved, to become role models for students," Hartenberger said. "If it's just teachers that are with them, teachers are great, of course, but it takes more than a teacher to help students succeed."

Hartenberger is organizing to run for election in the spring and would be eligible to continue his role should he be appointed.

Theresa Villar

Theresa Villar was a high school teacher for 15 years — teaching in Cleveland, Ohio, and Clearwater, Florida, for a number of years before deciding to change career paths and attending Marquette Law School. There, she earned her certificate in dispute resolution and her law degree.

She went on to work in several legal positions advocating for children, including being a guardian ad litem for Racine County. Villar currently works as an Assistant District Attorney for Racine, where she prosecutes in all Child in Need of Protection and/or Services cases. With two young children of her own in RUSD, one of which has an Individualized Education Plan, Villar is familiar with the workings of district.

In Villar's opinion, trauma has influenced the lives of the many children she has interacted with and is something she believes impacts the lives of those in RUSD, including teachers. By working to address trauma, Villar believes more students will find success and remain in the classroom. When asked why she was the best person to fill the seat, Villar said that while she might not be, she has a lot to bring to the position.

"Well, I think I am a good person, I don't know that I'm the best person," Villar said. "But I certainly have a passion for education. I've got a background in education. I have a passion for children and have really spent my entire adult life advocating for children, supporting children and learning to understand children better. So, I believe I have a lot to bring because of my various experiences, a lot to bring to the school board."

Villar, while admitting she has not quite started the process, does plan to run for the seat in April.

Tonya Evans

Evans comes from a line of public school teachers her mother and grandmother were both teachers. Before moving to Racine about 20 years ago, Evans said she worked with an organization that established health clinics in schools that provided families access to doctors, dentists and mental health professionals. While in the role, she worked with local government, school officials and community members in order to bring the clinics to fruition. Evans also has experience in RUSD, as her daughter was a recent Case High School graduate.

Evans' family was also involved in the district through community drives and services put on for Julian Thomas by their church. Evans plans to run for the seat come election time in the spring. Evans emphasized that while ensuring students have a valuable school experience is important, so is preparing them for a future beyond RUSD.

"Listen, don't I know it all and I don't have all the answers," Evans said. "But, what I do have is a willingness to do the work while applying and enduring the necessary pressure so that our children can dream big, remain hopeful and have a chance."

Amanda Bengston

Bengston works as a nurse in Racine, has been in the health care field for over 15 years and is an already involved with RUSD through its Parent Leadership Network. She is also seeking presidency with a local Parent Teacher Association.

She also emphasized district communication with parents and increasing their involvement. This included connecting RUSD parents to resources, such as parenting classes that were offered by Children's Hospital through the district. Bengston believes this would help strengthen students' chance for success in the classroom.

Though she would not be eligible to run for re-election come April for the district Cimbalnik had been elected to, Bengston said she wants to be able to step up and help the community in the meantime.

"I really have a lot at stake here and want to make sure that I can do whatever I can in the community, in the school, and that's why I'm joining all these different avenues to make sure that I can do that," Bengston said. "Because I think it's really important that everybody gets on the same page, and just follows the Golden Rule: treat everybody how they want to be treated, and just try to implement whatever we can to make sure that these kids have the opportunities and the parents have the opportunities available to help their students succeed."

