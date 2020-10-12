Meet the candidates: Businessman Ed Hibsch challenging incumbent Tip McGuire for Assembly seat

A young incumbent former prosecutor in Tip McGuire is being challenged for his seat in the Wisconsin Assembly by a more seasoned businessman, Ed Hibsch, who owns EWH Transportation, LLC, a luxury ride service that provides transportation to airports and special events.
Hibsch has also twice campaigned to be a Kenosha County Board supervisor.
McGuire currently represents District 64, which includes northeastern Kenosha County and part of southeastern Racine County.
What do you see as the issues in the election?
McGuire:
Ensuring that our communities have all of the resources to properly address the COVID-19 pandemic is crucial. We must guarantee that our schools can operate safely for our students and teachers, that our healthcare workers have the protections they need to be safe, and that all members of our community have access to affordable health care. Additionally, we have to lay the groundwork for a strong economy. That begins by supporting our small businesses so that they can operate safely, and that they have the resources to survive this pandemic, as well as the recent civil unrest. Finally, working families continue to be placed in a precarious position in our economy. We need to cut red tape in the unemployment process, ensure access to affordable child care and homeownership and reduce racial disparities in health care and criminal justice to ensure hard working families have the opportunity for economic security.
Hibsch: One of the biggest issues we face is helping Wisconsin businesses recover from the economic fallout due to the COVID-19 shutdown. As a small business owner myself, the shutdown has had disastrous effects on the small businesses in our community. We need to jump start the Wisconsin economy and allow small businesses to thrive once again. Another major issue is ensuring that public safety is maintained for all residents. Calls for defunding the police are misguided and reckless. We must support our police in maintaining law and order for the benefit of Wisconsin residents. I would also focus on accountability in state spending, making sure that we evaluate measurable outcomes for the programs that we fund. Programs that do not yield positive results should be eliminated. We also need to find higher quality, affordably priced health care options for Wisconsin residents. Healthcare options for self-employed people are extremely expensive and often cost prohibitive. What qualifications make you a good candidate?
McGuire: For many years, I have worked hard to make our community a stronger, better place for all of us. I was born and raised here, and I know the challenges our community faces. That’s why I worked to keep our community safe as a Kenosha County prosecutor. And I worked for my predecessor, former Rep. Peter Barca, for five years, helping constituents to access the services they need. This remains a priority of mine: ensuring that working families, senior citizens and small businesses in our community have access to the resources that state government can offer so they can build their economic future. I am proud of my record in the state legislature, where I pushed for buy American legislation, training to help police officers combat drugged driving and I reached across the aisle to work with republicans on a bill to combat lakeshore erosion for homeowners along the lakefront.
Hibsch: I bring a wealth of life experiences to the assembly, on which I can draw to make decisions for hard working people like myself. I have worked hard in several jobs over the course of my life and have had to deal with being unemployed and getting health insurance on the open market. I know firsthand, the difficulty in affording health care on my own. I have been victimized by errors made in the administration of the Affordable Care Act and had to pay the price for those errors. It needs to be fixed. I also understand the challenges facing the small business owner and will work to support their interests. Our economy is struggling right now and small businesses are bearing the brunt of it.
Anything else you would care to add?
McGuire:
Wisconsin needs to grow our idle class, and my top priority in the legislature has been to fight for economic mobility for working families and small business owners and to ensure economic security for our senior citizens.
Hibsch: I see a bright future for Wisconsin and will work tirelessly to get us back on track to becoming a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family. We all need to work together to achieve those goals and I believe I am the one that can make that happen. I will always be accessible to my constituents, and each one of them will know that I have their best interests at heart. I look forward to representing the 64th district in the Wisconsin State Assembly.(tncms-inline)8e862419-b174-4ea6-8bde-723cb95ee4dc[0](/tncms-inline)
Voting in Rochester
Voting in Rochester
Mount Pleasant voting
Mount Pleasant voting
Mount Pleasant voting
Town of Waterford voting
Town of Waterford voting
Town of Waterford voting
Town of Waterford voting
Drive-thru tent
Mayor at the polls
Checking the clipboard
Voting in her car
Line of cars
Ask me about elections
Filling out a ballot at Festival
Drive-thru voting
Dropping in their ballot
Pulling in
Checking in
Geared up for voting
Guard at the polls
Waiting for voters
Waiting for cars
Staying safe
Fries with that?
Drive-thru voting
Checking voters in, in Racine
Jon Truckey
Rep. Robin Vos in Burlington
Dogs can't vote
Guard at the polls
More curbside voting in Burlington
Curbside voting in Burlington
Drive-up voting in Burlington
Poll workers suit up
Finished ballot
Absentee dropoff
A question
Semi-typical polling place
Town of Waterford voting
Mount Pleasant voting
Voting in Rochester
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.