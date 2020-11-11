Meet Steven Perrigo, southeastern Wisconsin's veteran of the year

FRANKLIN — Steven Perrigo did not have to serve his country when he was drafted in 1967.
His father, Pfc. Marvin Richard Perrigo, 82nd Airborne, just 20 years old at the time, had been killed during the invasion of Germany in 1945. Steven was three months old at the time.
As such, Steven Perrigo, as the only surviving son, had the option to claim an exemption. But he could not do it.
In his father’s memory, Perrigo accepted the call to serve his country. “That’s what he did,” Perrigo said. “And that’s what I should do.”
Honored
Perrigo was named Wisconsin’s First Congressional District’s 2020 Veteran of the Year in a ceremony held on Nov. 10, just in time for Veterans Day.
Perrigo was honored for both his service in the U.S. Army and for his work with veterans in the decades following.
The announcement was made by Congressman Bryan Steil.
“I am honored to announce Steven as this year’s Veteran of the Year recipient,” Steil said. “When duty called, Steven did not hesitate to answer it.”
Steil noted that in addition to Perrigo’s distinguished military career, he committed himself to veterans’ causes, especially aiding homeless veterans and those suffering from mental health challenges in the decades following his discharge from the Army.
“Too often our veterans’ service, advocacy and work in Southeast Wisconsin goes unrecognized,” Steil said. ”I am committed to shining a light on heroes, like Steven, who have dedicated their lives to bettering our country and community.”
Serving in Korea
When people think of 1967, many will think of the Vietnam War. Perrigo said he almost went to Vietnam.
He was sitting in Tokyo, on his way to Vietnam, when North Korea captured the USS Pueblo and 83 of its crew on Jan. 23, 1968, and an international crisis ensued.
Perrigo and his unit were re-routed to Korea and the infamous Demilitarized Zone.
Support Local Journalism
It was there that Perrigo spent the remainder of his commitment, 14 months, looking at the hills of North Korea.
He explained the duty of the Army in Korea was to support the South Koreans, but there were occasional incursions by North Korea into South Korea. It was a high tension time period because there was some thought that the truce might be broken and war would resume.
“We were guarding our side as much as we were watching their side,” he said of the mission.
But the threatened war did not happen in the end. With just two months left on his commitment, Perrigo was discharged in 1969.
Service to country in civilian life
Perrigo returned to a country divided over the Vietnam War. Perrigo and the others who were being discharged were advised not to wear their uniforms in airports and bus stations as they returned home.
Because he was close friends with a person who worked in Veterans Affairs, he also came to learn about the turmoil many veterans faced as they transitioned back into civilian life — especially those back from the Vietnam War.
Perrigo said veterans discovered they only had other veterans to talk to because civilians either did not understand, or chose not understand, so they had to rely on and support each other.
As a result, he began working with veterans’ groups such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and similar groups.
He looked for ways to have an impact and found the St. Andrew’s Society, which has helped veterans in southeastern Wisconsin. Perrigo began by supporting the Fisher House, a place for the families of veterans to stay while the veteran is receiving care at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center. The families are never charged for their stay.
“It’s a morale booster,” he said of the fact vets can have their families nearby while they’re receiving medical care. “It helps to have that kind of support when someone has physical and emotional problems.”
He also supported the Veterans Community Project, which builds tiny homes for homeless veterans.
The important thing, Perrigo stressed, was that people can show they care in little ways. The demonstration of appreciation does not have to be extravagant.
As an example, Perrigo noted that someone told him one of the things homeless veterans like to have is a little money to go shopping. People donate things like blankets and socks, but the veterans like to do a little shopping for themselves.
Perrigo’s wife, Beth, put together 20 gift cards of $25 each so the veterans could go shopping and purchase what they need.
Perrigo thanked Congressman Steil for organizing the Veteran of the Year program to help draw attention to the needs of veterans.
“I’m very pleased to receive this award not only for myself, but for veterans who support fellow veterans in our community,” Perrigo said. “This award recognizes the importance of everyone in our community who help veterans rejoin society.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.