Meet Steven Perrigo, southeastern Wisconsin's veteran of the year

“Too often our veterans’ service, advocacy and work in Southeast Wisconsin goes unrecognized,” Steil said. ”I am committed to shining a light on heroes, like Steven, who have dedicated their lives to bettering our country and community.”

Serving in Korea

When people think of 1967, many will think of the Vietnam War. Perrigo said he almost went to Vietnam.

He was sitting in Tokyo, on his way to Vietnam, when North Korea captured the USS Pueblo and 83 of its crew on Jan. 23, 1968, and an international crisis ensued.

Perrigo and his unit were re-routed to Korea and the infamous Demilitarized Zone.

It was there that Perrigo spent the remainder of his commitment, 14 months, looking at the hills of North Korea.

He explained the duty of the Army in Korea was to support the South Koreans, but there were occasional incursions by North Korea into South Korea. It was a high tension time period because there was some thought that the truce might be broken and war would resume.

“We were guarding our side as much as we were watching their side,” he said of the mission.