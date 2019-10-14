{{featured_button_text}}
RACINE COUNTY — Throughout Racine County and state, the issue of homelessness persists. The Journal Times sat down with former Racine Alderman Ron Thomas to talk to him about the issue.

He is currently president of the Homelessness and Housing Alliance of Racine County, one of Wisconsin’s four Continuums of Care, which coordinates homeless services in Racine County.

Journal Times: What are the most acute needs and challenges for the Homelessness and Housing Alliance of Racine County?

Thomas: What we need to do is reduce the evictions as much as possible. If we try to get to a bottom line — and I don’t mean to simplify it — but on the one side, the Alliance is trying to get as many people who are willing, who are out on the street or in vehicles, and get them into safe, supportive, stable housing. The other side of the coin is we want to keep people who are in safe, stable, supportive housing from ending up on the streets. I don’t mean to over-simplify it, but it’s a two-fold objective we’ve got.

What kinds of things at the local level can be done to address those issues?

We have our strategic planning that took place last year. I also sat in on strategic planning with the Racine Interfaith Coalition. I sat in on the strategic plan update with the Visioning A Greater Racine ... we need to be able to coordinate or partner with these organizations ... there’s tremendous overlap, as far as that’s concerned. I don’t want us working against each other. But, from my perspective, the overall picture is we need to decide who, what and where and go from that. Otherwise, we tend to be doing the same thing ... if we’re going to achieve what we need to do, we need to be working with and not against each other. That’s the challenge I see right now.

Tell me about your history with homelessness advocacy.

I’ve been engaged with it since 1993 as a founding member of what was then the REST (Racine Emergency Shelter Taskforce) program. I’ve been there for a long time. That doesn’t mean I’m the one who should take the lead on that. But the Alliance, we’ve got deep roots. We go back to 1996 when the Homelessness Coalition was formed. And in 2013, we transitioned into the Continuum of Care. And now, here we are looking at 2020, we’ve got our three initiatives:

    Breaking the cycle of evictions

    Overcoming stereotypes and misconceptions about homelessness

    Maximizing the impact of available housing

What is the something that the state and/or the federal government could be doing better?

They can always do better ... this is something that should’ve been addressed on those levels years ago ... it’s never too late. But if we had been doing this five years ago or 10 years ago, we might not necessarily be in the same situation.

