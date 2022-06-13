 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Meet Racine's Miss Juneteenth 2022

  • 0

RACINE — Soija Cameron was crowned Miss Juneteenth 2022 Saturday, with Ava Collier-White as the first runner up.

Cameron is a 2022 graduate of Case High School and plans to attend Southern University-A&M College, an HBCU (Historically Black College or University) in Louisiana, where she intends to major in political science with eye toward becoming a criminal defense trial lawyer.

She described herself as someone who was active in high school, participating in the Black Student Union, working as a black restorative justice counselor, and performing with the dance team.

As Miss Juneteenth she intends to raise awareness about the issues of gun violence.

“We’ve had many shootings, there was just a shooting last week down the block from my house,” Cameron said. “I feel that our neighborhoods and community real need to come together to find a solution.”

People are also reading…

Collier-White is going into her junior year at The Prairie School where she earned high honors and is active in Leadership Society, basketball and track.

The theme of the pageant was Stepping into Her Shine. The young women were encouraged to shine because “the world needs your light.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

ESA's Mars Express captures wild photo of a Martian ‘eye’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News