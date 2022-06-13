Meet Racine's Miss Juneteenth 2022

RACINE — Soija Cameron was crowned Miss Juneteenth 2022 Saturday, with Ava Collier-White as the first runner up.

Cameron is a 2022 graduate of Case High School and plans to attend Southern University-A&M College, an HBCU (Historically Black College or University) in Louisiana, where she intends to major in political science with eye toward becoming a criminal defense trial lawyer.

She described herself as someone who was active in high school, participating in the Black Student Union, working as a black restorative justice counselor, and performing with the dance team.

As Miss Juneteenth she intends to raise awareness about the issues of gun violence.

“We’ve had many shootings, there was just a shooting last week down the block from my house,” Cameron said. “I feel that our neighborhoods and community real need to come together to find a solution.”

Collier-White is going into her junior year at The Prairie School where she earned high honors and is active in Leadership Society, basketball and track.

The theme of the pageant was Stepping into Her Shine. The young women were encouraged to shine because “the world needs your light.”

