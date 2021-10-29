Meet Mrs. Wisconsin Cheryl McCrary

RACINE — For Cheryl McCrary, the tiara and sash that come with being Mrs. Wisconsin Royalty International Ambassador are not merely accessories.
Instead, she explained, they are a symbol of the responsibility she has after the pageant, to work in the community and help empower other women.
“I want to help women see that they can be more than they thought they could be — if only they believed in themselves,” she said.
McCrary explained she promotes this message through her work and her music.
She said through the songs that she sings, she hopes to promote the idea of the positive outcome to pursue ones dreams and passions with a purpose, as she has followed hers.
Becoming Mrs. Wisconsin
McCrary was not a woman who participated in pageants her entire life.
Instead, she entered her first pageant after a friend encouraged her to join a fitness pageant. McCrary is a lifelong fitness enthusiast, so that seemed like a good fit.
Since then, she has participated in several other pageants including joining women around the globe at the Historic Palmer House in Chicago for the Miss Royalty International (M.R.I.) pageant in July.
“I shared the stage with women from South Africa, the Philippines — from just everywhere. It was an amazing experience I will never forget,” she said.
MRI is the largest growing international pageant, which includes Miss, Mrs., Ms., Pre-Teen, Plus and Elite divisions, along with various areas of competition and optionals in which McCrary participated.
She received crowns and sashes for International Ambassador, International Spokesmodel, International Volunteer, named model citizen, received the Spirit and Heart of Service Awards, best social media presence, best eyes, best smile, best hair, best personality and best interview.
McCrary said “the touching part was meeting so many empowered women.”
The pageant ultimately ended, but for her the work had just begun, she said.
She came back to Racine with more enthusiasm for serving the community, especially for women who needed some encouragement as they work to live an authentic life.
Campaigns
McCrary volunteers for many activities, which include her campaigns to help women empower themselves.
One of those campaigns is Women Overcomers Win (W.O.W.), which includes women in her circle of influence, family and friends.
She wants “to help women understand they are not a mistake and that they have the ability to pursue their dreams no matter what has happened.”
As part of her campaign for fresh starts, she is planning a WOW event titled, “Second Chances/New Beginnings,” which will include guest speakers, a fun fashion show featuring garments participants have purchased second-hand and she will also perform.
“Second chances and new beginnings are for all of us, no matter what we’ve been through,” she said.
McCrary desires to be a voice for the voiceless with her platform advocating “Human Trafficking Awareness.” A portion of her CD proceeds are donated to human trafficking charities.
McCrary said if a woman has experienced physical trauma, sexual or emotional abuse, she wants to ensure they understand there is still an “opportunity to further themselves to be somebody, and not think they are a failure.”
“They can continue to move forward, despite the hardships they’ve been though,” she said.
She also quietly volunteers for many other organizations and spreads love where she can.
With her “Hands of Hope/Be A Blessing/Leave A Legacy of Love”, she creates gift bags filled with non-perishables and essentials to give charities and families in need.
“Let’s be a blessing to families that are hurting,” she said. “If someone needs help, let’s pay it forward with love.”
Responsibility
As the Royalty International Ambassador, McCrary said one of her aspirations was to set an example as a model citizen, in keeping with the mission of the pageant.
“One of the things that I really hold high is my God-given values that I was raised with, for honesty and integrity,” she said. “I intend to be a spokesmodel and spokesperson for those values.”
McCrary added: “What legacy will we leave behind when we pass from this earth? Integrity and being a role model along with the values that my parents raised me with, are going to be what people will remember.”
McCrary said for as long as she is here she will be working to do her part for the community, to be a light and spread the word to be God’s extended arms of love. “We need it today,” she said.
She concluded by expressing her gratitude to her husband, family and friends, for their love and support throughout her pageant journeys.