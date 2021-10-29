Meet Mrs. Wisconsin Cheryl McCrary

RACINE — For Cheryl McCrary, the tiara and sash that come with being Mrs. Wisconsin Royalty International Ambassador are not merely accessories.

Take advantage of this limited-time offer Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.

Instead, she explained, they are a symbol of the responsibility she has after the pageant, to work in the community and help empower other women.

“I want to help women see that they can be more than they thought they could be — if only they believed in themselves,” she said.

McCrary explained she promotes this message through her work and her music.

She said through the songs that she sings, she hopes to promote the idea of the positive outcome to pursue ones dreams and passions with a purpose, as she has followed hers.

Becoming Mrs. Wisconsin

McCrary was not a woman who participated in pageants her entire life.

Instead, she entered her first pageant after a friend encouraged her to join a fitness pageant. McCrary is a lifelong fitness enthusiast, so that seemed like a good fit.