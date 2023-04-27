If you go

What: Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”

When: Through May 6. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28-30 and May 5-6.

Where: Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St., Kenosha

Tickets: $15 for adults and $13 for students and senior citizens.

Note: Advance ticket purchases are recommended. Go to rhodecenter.org or the Lakeside Players Facebook page to purchase advance tickets.

About the show: The story — based on the 1991 animated Disney film, which itself was based on the 1756 fairy tale of the same name — focuses on the relationship between the Beast, a prince who was magically transformed into a monster (and his servants into household objects) and Belle, a young woman whom he imprisons in his castle.