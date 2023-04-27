KENOSHA — Norgie Montes De Oca-Metzinger has been “singing my whole life,” but his role as Gaston in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is special.
“I’ve been in a lot of shows, but I’ve never played a villain before,” he said of his role in the classic story. “It’s a fun change to be the bad guy, and you get to do some ‘villain-y’ things you would never do in real life.”
As Gaston, Metzinger is playing an extremely vain, conceited man who wants Belle (the “Beauty” in the show) to be his trophy wife.
“He’s a big, muscular guy with a chiseled jaw,” Metzinger said. “That’s not me, but it’s a testament to the times we live in that I don’t have to look like the character.”
Metzinger is also relishing the chance to sing in Gaston’s “big, booming voice. I do it in an operatic style and can now cross this off my bucket list.”
As much fun as Metzinger is having playing such a comically “evil” character, he’s also proud of this role for a more serious reason: Representation.
“It’s wonderful to have a person of color playing this role in a big, family show,” he said. “As a kid, I didn’t see people who looked like me on stage. A lot of people know this show, so if kids see me on stage, they might think ‘maybe I can do this, too.’”
Though Metzinger now lives in Racine, he was born and raised in Kenosha and says being on stage at the Downtown Kenosha theater — his first time with Lakeside Players — “is a bonus to be here, back in my hometown.”
Metzinger is also co-directing this production, with Chynna Chung, and said audience members who see the show “will enjoy a few hours of escape from everything that’s going on in the world right now. We can all use a break from reality.”
His favorite number in the musical is the big production number “Be Our Guest” — “even though I’m not in that number,” he said with a laugh. “There’s so much joy and festivities going on in that song. It’s really great.”
The joy of community theater for him is “working with this talented cast and crew. We’ve all worked together on this, which is a great journey itself. This show has been a rewarding, fun process.”
Getting to perform it on stage is a wonderful bonus for all that hard work.”