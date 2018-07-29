DOVER — Voters will be able to cast their votes Tuesday in the primary for the recall election of embattled Town Chairman Mario Lena.
Current Town Supervisor Sam Stratton and former supervisor Dean Larsen are challenging Lena for his seat. If any candidate receives 51 percent of the vote in the recall, he will automatically assume office. If not, the top two vote-getters will face off Aug. 28. The winner will serve through April 2019.
Lena has been dogged by controversy in his short tenure. He was censured in October and allegedly accused past town chairmen of embezzlement and fraud during a March panel discussion at Leadership Union Grove’s Government Day. Stratton and other town residents have also asked Lena to resign during Town Board meetings.
On June 11, Tom Lembcke, a previous town chairman, turned in 436 signatures to trigger the recall election. A minimum of 411 signatures was required.
Lena, 70, is a mechanic who owns a Kansasville auto repair shop and is serving his first term in public office. Stratton, 43, is a retired police officer and Army veteran. He is serving his third term as a supervisor. Larsen, 71, is the owner of the Hogs Nest Saloon in Downtown Kansasville and was a supervisor from 2000-06.
In advance of Tuesday’s recall election primary, the candidates spoke to The Journal Times about their candidacy. Some answers have been edited for length and clarity.
What motivated you to run for office?
Lena: You were born honest, you were raised honest. If you see something in your community, which I’ve seen for 25 years; you want to change it, run for the board. I have been victimized by Applied Technologies (an engineering consulting firm for whose services, Lena alleges, the town pays too much). They’re getting all our money, and it’s not going toward our roads.
Stratton: I believe my knowledge and experience will be beneficial to continue moving Dover forward.
Larsen: When I would go to meetings, which I attend occasionally, it was unbelievable how the meetings were run. When I went to do the nomination papers, there was nobody else running against him. They had enough signatures for the recall, and nobody had signed up yet at the time, so I took it upon myself to do that.
What are some of the biggest challenges Dover is facing, and how would you work to solve them?
Lena: Sam (Stratton) says we’re working to pay the debt. He’s working to reduce the debt. He’s got it down to $165,000. Why are we borrowing? Here’s the reason why: All the money’s going off to Peter Ludwig (the town’s municipal attorney), to Applied Technologies, and nothing to fix the roads, so now we’re borrowing to fix the roads. We may never be able to get all our roads fixed without borrowing or raising the levy.
Stratton: Our roads within the town need attention and so does drainage. I will work with our Roads Department and Drainage Commission to fix failing roads and flooded properties.
Larsen: Reducing debt. One of our previous administrations spent close to $1 million to do Eagle Lake Manor. It put the town in debt that we’re still trying to dig out of. Right now, it comes to the point of we don’t have the money to fix (roads) or resurface them to patch them instead of going into enormous debt to do it. We used to do roads every year when I was on the board, then all of a sudden all the money was gone. The equipment fund dried up, everything dried up, and I just couldn’t see where it went.
What changes do you want to see in Dover?
Lena: We have a class-A fire department. Don’t cut the fire department. Get rid of the lawyer. Get rid of the consulting firm. Open the books and see where the money is going. You don’t cut public safety.
If you look to see why we’re broke and why we’re borrowing, you’ll see why we’re broke and borrowing: because we have a full-time engineering firm and a full-time lawyer.
Stratton: I want to see slow and smart growth in Dover. I don’t want to pull out of my driveway and into a big-box store. We need to preserve our rural atmosphere.
Larsen: I want to give people the respect they deserve. Our chairman made various comments that really embarrassed the town people through some of the statements he made to the Union Grove Chamber of Commerce. He was asked never to come back again.
Regardless of the outcome of the election, how would you like to see Dover move forward as a unified town?
Lena: I’d like to see it like it was prior to 1993. Growth is inevitable. You’re going to have growth, and it seems like wherever there’s money, there’s corruption. And I’d like to see it run the way it was before ‘93. Actually, I was raised by the farmers. I took that garage over when I was a kid. The farmers were my customers. They gave me advice how to run that business.
Stratton: Get out of debt. I have helped lower the town’s debt by almost $700,000, and we are looking to be completely debt-free next year.
Larsen: When nobody’s available to do the roads, they need to be done right the way they were before. The roads are needed. Our chairman now is always against having engineering firms coming out and telling us how to do it. We’re all citizens of Dover, and to have an engineer, somebody who does it for a living, there’s a big difference between knowing and not knowing.
