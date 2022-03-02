Meet Damian Evans, the City of Racine's first equity officer

RACINE — For a long time, it was the goal of Racine’s City Council to have a more diverse workforce and equitable work culture for it employees.
Eventually, alderman decided simply talking about it would not be enough and more intentional actions would be required.
In September 2021, the City Council announced its intention to adopt an equity ordinance and create a new position of equity officer to carry out the ordinance.
Damian Evans, who was then a member of the city’s Affirmative Action Human Rights Council, applied for the position and was ultimately hired.
“This seemed to be a great opportunity,” Evans said.
He added being the equity officer was something a bit different than what he was doing at the time, as the assistant dean of students/director of the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs at University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
“It was something that would provide unique challenges for me,” he explained. “Something I thought I could really do well at.”
Evans worked at UW-Parkside for 22 years. That experience included working on issues of equity, diversity and inclusion.
As the director of the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs, he undertook efforts to foster a campus climate that was inclusive and welcoming to students of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds
The issues with the need for equity and diversity are not unique to Racine, he explained. “That’s the state that we are in as a society,” Evans said. “There’s equity work to be done everywhere.”
Evans has now been on the job for about a month. He isn’t picking up where someone else left off; he’s building the program from scratch.
His first step in the process, he said, is to meet people, listen, understand and engage.
Moving forward
Evans said what is important is to define equity in a way that is not a checkbox. He stressed that he was not pointing a finger at any city department and saying that is the way it is in the city. “But I think oftentimes we look at diversity and equity as apart from what we do,” he explained. “We need to have it be a part of our fabric.”
When that happens, he continued, “the table is larger, more voices are at the table, decision making is through collaboration.”
He said it was important for the collaboration to occur with various people who have various identities, whose voices were equal in the process, and everyone was given an opportunity to be heard.
He added that did not mean things were going to go one specific way, but that people are able to share in an authentic way, true to their authentic selves, and their vision.
He said the people that he has met with so far are “in a place where they’re still defining equity.” The definition is broad.
The Plan
Evans is currently working with the city on an Equity Workforce Plan, which will address some of these issues. The plan will better define how the city can better meet its diversity, equity and inclusion goals.
Evans said he is meeting with department heads and having discussions about being “more inclusive of those different voices around the table and less pointed to a hierarchal system.”
We want to ensure, he continued, “that we’re open and understanding of what people’s lifestyle identities are and what impacts them as employees to ensure we’re not just seeing them as employees but a whole person and these things that impact them both at work and outside of work.”
“Everybody is on their own journey individually,” Evans said.
But in every department it’s important that people can come together, with their various identities, and work together to accomplish their goals.
Disparities
According to pre-pandemic data, the unemployment rate for blacks in the Racine metro area was 10.7% while the unemployment rate for white people was 4.2%. Similarly, nearly three out of four white residents of the Racine area own their home while barely one in 4 black residents do. Additionally, the median income for black people in the Racine metro is around $26,500 while the median income for whites is more than $66,400.
While not as extreme, similar disparities are seen among other non-white populations in the City of Racine.
