Meet Angela Zimmerman, the Racine Public Library's new executive director

“The library has always played a significant role in my life,” Zimmermann said. “I’m very passionate about the role of the library within the community.”

What brought her to Racine was the fact that she could make a bigger difference in more people’s lives. She wanted to reach more people among a diverse community and be able to be in an urban environment with more eclectic restaurant options, for example, she said.

“As an outsider looking at Racine, I see it as full of opportunity,” she said.

Her parents are living in Waterford; her brother and his family are living in Caledonia and she has many friends in the area, so she will be among familiar faces.

Plans for the library

Overall, Zimmermann wants the community to know that the library’s materials are not for the library. They’re the community’s materials and staff wants people to use them.

In Mukwonago, she helped create a makerspace in the library. She was able to gather private funds to make the space possible and the end result consisted of a room dedicated to digital literacy: 3-D printing, laser engraving and augmented mixed reality. The fifteen 3-D printers were used during the pandemic to create personal protective equipment.