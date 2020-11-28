Meet Angela Zimmerman, the Racine Public Library's new executive director

RACINE — Following the retirement of longtime Racine Public Library Executive Director Jessica MacPhail, a new executive director has been selected.
Angela Zimmermann, currently residing in Palmyra in Jefferson County and the library director for the Mukwonago Community Library, will be moving to Racine County with her dog, Ludwig, the weekend of Dec. 11 to take over the position Dec. 14.
Zimmermann was selected through an application and interview process held by the Racine Public Library Board. The board’s five-member search committee selected Zimmermann from a pool of eight applicants.
Racine Public Library Board Chair Tracy Austin said Zimmermann has a non-traditional approach to engaging the community. In Zimmermann’s position at the Mukwonago Library, which she’s held for the past four years, she’s reached out to a diverse community and engaged individuals that had never visited the library before.
“That’s exactly what we’re looking for,” Austin said. “We felt that that was very innovative.”
Austin said she and other members of the library staff are looking forward to Zimmermann carrying out the library’s 2019 strategic plan objectives and engagements with the community.
One of the first objectives is helping with the design and build of the Jessica MacPhail recording studio, which will honor the former executive director of more than 20 years, Austin said.
Racine Mayor Cory Mason was part of the interview process.
“She has a wealth of experience, and her enthusiasm and energy are infectious,” he said in a press release. “I look forward to Angela joining us very soon.”
Longtime kringle-lover
While working at the Racine Public Library, Zimmermann and Ludwig will be living in Mount Pleasant while she looks for something more permanent.
Zimmermann grew up in South Milwaukee and said her family would frequently visit Racine for kringle.
She’s said she’s lived in a multitude of places, including studying abroad in Germany, and taking an internship in Chile to teach English and German.
Support Local Journalism
She received her bachelor of arts degree in German and international relations with a minor in Spanish from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. She received a master of arts in library and information science from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Before taking the Mukwonago job, she was the library director at the Powers Memorial Library in Palmyra for one year. Before that, she worked as a translator for a German manufacturing company.
“The library has always played a significant role in my life,” Zimmermann said. “I’m very passionate about the role of the library within the community.”
What brought her to Racine was the fact that she could make a bigger difference in more people’s lives. She wanted to reach more people among a diverse community and be able to be in an urban environment with more eclectic restaurant options, for example, she said.
“As an outsider looking at Racine, I see it as full of opportunity,” she said.
Her parents are living in Waterford; her brother and his family are living in Caledonia and she has many friends in the area, so she will be among familiar faces.
Plans for the library
Overall, Zimmermann wants the community to know that the library’s materials are not for the library. They’re the community’s materials and staff wants people to use them.
In Mukwonago, she helped create a makerspace in the library. She was able to gather private funds to make the space possible and the end result consisted of a room dedicated to digital literacy: 3-D printing, laser engraving and augmented mixed reality. The fifteen 3-D printers were used during the pandemic to create personal protective equipment.
She hopes to bring the same notion of technology and innovation to Racine.
In her first few months in Racine, she said, she wants to connect with stakeholders and build relationships to implement new ideas and projects. She wants to understand what residents want to see from the library, she said. She is considering collaborating with artists and people working in innovation and technology.
She also wants to facilitate conversations with diverse audiences, similar to her work in Mukwonago. Those conversations that the library is a welcoming, safe place for all people have to take place, she said.
“A lot of people think a library is just a storage place of books. I want to get people to think differently,” she said. “I’m very excited to get on board.”
Austin added: “She’s going to be really on fire.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.