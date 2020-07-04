Medical facility proposed for Four Mile Road, but Caledonia leaders haven't been told who will operate it

CALEDONIA — A new medical facility has been proposed for the northwest corner of Four Mile Road and Highway 31. But even village leaders are unaware of what health care system would operate the proposed facility at 4712 Four Mile Road.
“I have not been privy to that information,” Village President Jim Dobbs said in an email, noting that he plans on “digging into that” when the proposal returns to the floor later this month.
The Racine-based construction company that is proposing building the new facility did not reply to requests for comment on who will operate the facility. A consulting firm that also is working on the project did not reply to requests for comment either.
Kevin O’Donnell, the vice president and marketing manager for Zimmerman Architectural Studios which contributed to the conceptual site plan presented to the Planning Commission, told The Journal Times in an email that “No specific building user was disclosed to Zimmerman.”
Timing of proposal meets objection
On Monday, construction company KDS Construction, which has its office on 407 Main St., in Racine, came before the village Planning Commission to ask to rezone the property and change the village’s Land Use Plan Map so it could build “a medical clinic and surgical center.”
KDS’s application says that the medical facility will not be open 24 hours a day.
The corner “has the necessary infrastructure to accommodate a commercial use” since the land is in the village’s sanitary sewer and water service area, wrote Caledonia Development Director Peter Wagner.
The proposals were deferred to July 15 since not enough notice had been given to property owners.
The deadline for submitting written comments regarding the request was June 25. Letters informing the lot’s neighbors were mailed out no later than June 23, according to the village. At least some of the letters were postmarked on June 24. And at least one of the letters arrived after the June 25 deadline, according to Village Trustee Fran Martin.
“For whatever reason, the notices that went out to the abutting landowners … were postmarked the 24th, but the deadline for the comments was the 25th, and weren’t received until the 26th,” she said.
One of the neighbors of the property, on the south side of Four Mile Road, is St. Catherine’s Trout Ponds, which is owned by the Caledonia Conservancy. The Caledonia Conservancy is a nonprofit that works to protect natural resources in the Village of Caledonia. It informed the village about the late mail and objected to the shortened time frame, and that’s part of why the Planning Commission deferred Monday’s public hearing until July 15.
“The only problem we had was the timeliness of notification ... As far as our position, the Conservancy is in the process of formulating a response,” Caledonia Conservancy Board Member Greg Berg told The Journal Times in an email.
Martin is a member of the Caledonia Conservancy’s board; she plans to abstain from a vote on this proposal should it ever come before the Village Board.
More medical facilities
There’s been a slow surge of new medical facilities built and planned in Racine County.
Advocate Aurora is planning to convert the former Pier 1 Imports location near Regency Mall into a $7.25 million health clinic. It expanded its Mount Pleasant health center at 8400 Washington Ave. in 2016. A $13 million Aurora medical center on Spring Street is complete, but not yet fully operational. And an Aurora hospital is planned to be built northeast of Interstate 94 and Highway 20 and could open within the next two years.
In February, Ascension Health opened a $42 million health center at the corner of Renaissance Boulevard and Highway 20.
And the City of Racine is moving forward with setting up a community health center within Julian Thomas Community School.
Pam and Rose
Alex and Sabrina
Pam and One-Eyed Willy
Alex the tiger lounges
The monkey cage sits empty, but it should be hoppin' come Monday
One-Eyed Willy the emu
Peacocks
A coatimundi paces at Jo-Don Farms
Jo-Don Farms has two porcupines: Quillium and Beans
Jo-Don Farms has two porcupines: Quillium and Beans
Jo-Don Farms has two porcupines: Quillium and Beans
Jo-Don Farms has two porcupines: Quillium and Beans
Letty, a fox
Letty, at right, and Todd are foxes
Rose, a 24-year-old cougar
Rose, a 24-year-old cougar, climbs down from her perch
Gunther the lion
Gunther the lion and Jo-Don Farms Vice President Alex Meyer
Sabrina the tiger
Sabrina the tiger
Cockadoodledoo!
A baby goose
Ducks rest at Jo-Don Farms
Ducks, some of whom have just lost their yellow baby feathers, at Jo-Don Farms
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.