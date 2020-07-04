Medical facility proposed for Four Mile Road, but Caledonia leaders haven't been told who will operate it

KDS’s application says that the medical facility will not be open 24 hours a day.

The corner “has the necessary infrastructure to accommodate a commercial use” since the land is in the village’s sanitary sewer and water service area, wrote Caledonia Development Director Peter Wagner.

The proposals were deferred to July 15 since not enough notice had been given to property owners.

The deadline for submitting written comments regarding the request was June 25. Letters informing the lot’s neighbors were mailed out no later than June 23, according to the village. At least some of the letters were postmarked on June 24. And at least one of the letters arrived after the June 25 deadline, according to Village Trustee Fran Martin.

“For whatever reason, the notices that went out to the abutting landowners … were postmarked the 24th, but the deadline for the comments was the 25th, and weren’t received until the 26th,” she said.