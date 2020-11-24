Meals for the needy available Thursday in Burlington

BURLNGTON — More than 150 people will enjoy Thanksgiving holiday meals this season through a partnership involving local businesses and nonprofits.

The meals will be distributed to needy families between 9 a.m. and noon on Thursday at the Love Inc. Food Pantry, 480 S. Pine St.

Love Inc. is partnering with the Rotary Club of Burlington and with Community State Bank for the meal campaign.

Community State Bank donated 76 meals, and the Rotary Club matched that donation for a grand total of 152 meals to be distributed. The Burlington Rotary Rescue Squad also donated $3,000.

Meals will be packed for carryout, and no sign-up is required to participate.

Organizers of the annual meal campaign said demand is greater this year because of families struggling during the coronavirus pandemic and economic slowdown.

“This is what Thanksgiving is all about,” said Becky McClelland, a Burlington business banker for Community State Bank. “It’s about helping others and donating what we can to make our communities better places to live.”

