Meals for the needy available Thursday in Burlington

Meals will be packed for carryout, and no sign-up is required to participate.
Organizers of the annual meal campaign said demand is greater this year because of families struggling during the coronavirus pandemic and economic slowdown.
“This is what Thanksgiving is all about,” said Becky McClelland, a Burlington business banker for Community State Bank. “It’s about helping others and donating what we can to make our communities better places to live.”
The man who won didn't realize he’d won the jackpot until checking his ticket weeks after the drawing. He chose the cash option of approximately $95.4 million, ultimately taking home around $65.2 million after federal and state taxes.
The indictment charges the defendants with trafficking more than 100 grams of heroin, more than 40 grams of fentanyl and more than 28 crack. If convicted, each defendant faces a mandatory minimum of 5 years, and up to 40 years, in prison.
Restaurant capacity is to be limited to 25%, retail stores are ordered down to 50% capacity "as long as social distancing can be maintained," and churches will have a legal max capacity of 50 people starting the day after Thanksgiving.
A West Allis company wants to develop 280 total condominium residential units on the 20-acre lakefront site — inclusive of 64 townhomes and 216 multi-family units — in addition to three six-story, 72-unit lakefront towers and 18 townhouses.
A Union Grove woman allegedly struck road barricades during a police chase on Sunday. She is charged with two felony counts of attempting to flee/elude an officer and a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
On Monday, Willie Liggins sat alone in a courtroom (except for the court deputy) as he watched the proceedings that could determine the rest of his life play on a television screen. “Where is the justice?” he called out.