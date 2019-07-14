Meals (for sale) on wheels: Food trucks are everywhere this summer

RACINE COUNTY — Food trucks, trailers and mobile vendors seem to be all the rage this summer. So, The Journal Times put together this admittedly incomplete roundup of all the ones we were able to contact and who responded to our very brief questionnaire. Those responses follow here, in no particular order.
Bon appetit!
A & A Café
Owners: Abbey Prellberg and Anthony LaMartina
Opened March 2019
Noteworthy item: Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese. “Our bacon jam is made with Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer and chipotle! It is served with our homemade potato chips.”
How to follow: email: aacafellc@gmail.com, Facebook or Instagram
Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese
Owner: Ty Poulson
Start year: 2019
Noteworthy item: Loaded Tater Grilled Cheese. “All the unique flavors of a baked potato, stuffed into a grilled cheese: cheesy hash browns, onions, sour cream, bacon and more cheese. Unlike anything else you might find.”
How to follow: Facebook, @mrpgc
Boba Dough
Owners: Michael and Jessica Mandli
Year started: 2018
Noteworthy item: Cookie Dough — “It’s edible, we make it from scratch right in our trailer and so far we have four delicious flavors including Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip with Reese’s Pieces, Birthday Cake and Chocolate Mint w/ Andes (Grasshopper).”
How to follow: Facebook and Instagram
The Summit Restaurant Street Eats
Opened: 2018
Noteworthy item: “Our Tenderloin Steak Sandwich is great!”
How to follow: See us at Racine County Fair, various local beer gardens.
Yogi’s Mobile Pud’n Bowltique
Owners: Yogi and Terrence Blair
Opened: 2017
Noteworthy item: Our banana pud’n known as The Virgin.
How to follow: You can download our app or visit us at 1505 Washington Ave.
Pine Acres Popcorn
Owners: Ed and Christine Grochowski
Opened: 2015
Noteworthy item: Waffles on a Stick. A variety of flavors including traditional with the option of fresh blueberries and/or breakfast sausage, cinnamon with vanilla topping, waffle dog, waffle brat and pizza on a stick.
How to follow: Facebook at www.pineacrespopcorn.com, every week at the Franksville Craft Beer Garden and the Racine County Fair.
All About Tacos
Owners: Brian and Marshan Beiley
Opened: We bought the truck in 2018 from Danny’s Meat Market.
Noteworthy item: Gourmet Pink Tacos with shrimp, barbacoa, chicken and avocado in pink flour tortillas.
A portion of our proceeds goes to cancer research.
How to follow: All About Tacos on Facebook fb.me/gourmetpinktacos.
Meat on the Street (Filipino food)
Owners: Alexa and Matthew Alfaro
Started: 2014
Noteworthy item: OG Pork, also called Pork Adobo: pork slow-cooked in soy sauce with garlic, peppercorn and bay leaves over white rice.
How to follow: Facebook or Instagram
Culvers of Racine
Owners: Pete, Tim and Tom Haman
Opened: 2017
Noteworthy item: Turtle Sundae. “It is the perfect blend of everything you want; you can switch out vanilla or chocolate custard with chocolate and caramel fudge over the top with pecans on it and a cherry to top it off. Absolutely delicious.”
Planters Nutmobile
Owner: Kraft Heinz Co.
Noteworthy item: Spicy Cajun pistachios. “They unshelled, and you can just pop them into your mouth. They’re definitely a crowd favorite.”
Eating clean with Kadeem’s corn roasting machine
Owner: Kadeem Liggins
Opened: 2019
Noteworthy item: “Our roasted corn is special because we offer a variety of over 10 seasonings and Parmesan cheese.”
How to follow: Facebook page, eating clean with Kadeem
I Love Tamales
Owner: Olga White
Opened: 2019
Noteworthy item: Chicken Tamale Bomb. “Our chicken tamale bomb is layered with a plethora of toppings. It’s an authentic dish, and it’s delicious.”
Next appearance: Racine County Fair July 24-29
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.