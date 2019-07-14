You are the owner of this article.
MEALS (FOR SALE) ON WHEELS

Meals (for sale) on wheels: Food trucks are everywhere this summer

RACINE COUNTY — Food trucks, trailers and mobile vendors seem to be all the rage this summer. So, The Journal Times put together this admittedly incomplete roundup of all the ones we were able to contact and who responded to our very brief questionnaire. Those responses follow here, in no particular order.

Bon appetit!

A & A Café

Owners: Abbey Prellberg and Anthony LaMartina

Opened March 2019

Noteworthy item: Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese. “Our bacon jam is made with Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer and chipotle! It is served with our homemade potato chips.”

How to follow: email: aacafellc@gmail.com, Facebook or Instagram

Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese

Owner: Ty Poulson

Start year: 2019

Noteworthy item: Loaded Tater Grilled Cheese. “All the unique flavors of a baked potato, stuffed into a grilled cheese: cheesy hash browns, onions, sour cream, bacon and more cheese. Unlike anything else you might find.”

How to follow: Facebook, @mrpgc

Boba Dough

Owners: Michael and Jessica Mandli

Year started: 2018

Noteworthy item: Cookie Dough — “It’s edible, we make it from scratch right in our trailer and so far we have four delicious flavors including Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip with Reese’s Pieces, Birthday Cake and Chocolate Mint w/ Andes (Grasshopper).”

How to follow: Facebook and Instagram

The Summit Restaurant Street Eats

Opened: 2018

Noteworthy item: “Our Tenderloin Steak Sandwich is great!”

How to follow: See us at Racine County Fair, various local beer gardens.

Yogi’s Mobile Pud’n Bowltique

Owners: Yogi and Terrence Blair

Opened: 2017

Noteworthy item: Our banana pud’n known as The Virgin.

How to follow: You can download our app or visit us at 1505 Washington Ave.

Pine Acres Popcorn

Owners: Ed and Christine Grochowski

Opened: 2015

Noteworthy item: Waffles on a Stick. A variety of flavors including traditional with the option of fresh blueberries and/or breakfast sausage, cinnamon with vanilla topping, waffle dog, waffle brat and pizza on a stick.

How to follow: Facebook at www.pineacrespopcorn.com, every week at the Franksville Craft Beer Garden and the Racine County Fair.

All About Tacos

Owners: Brian and Marshan Beiley

Opened: We bought the truck in 2018 from Danny’s Meat Market.

Noteworthy item: Gourmet Pink Tacos with shrimp, barbacoa, chicken and avocado in pink flour tortillas.

A portion of our proceeds goes to cancer research.

How to follow: All About Tacos on Facebook fb.me/gourmetpinktacos.

Meat on the Street (Filipino food)

Owners: Alexa and Matthew Alfaro

Started: 2014

Noteworthy item: OG Pork, also called Pork Adobo: pork slow-cooked in soy sauce with garlic, peppercorn and bay leaves over white rice.

How to follow: Facebook or Instagram

Culvers of Racine

Owners: Pete, Tim and Tom Haman

Opened: 2017

Noteworthy item: Turtle Sundae. “It is the perfect blend of everything you want; you can switch out vanilla or chocolate custard with chocolate and caramel fudge over the top with pecans on it and a cherry to top it off. Absolutely delicious.”

Planters Nutmobile

Owner: Kraft Heinz Co.

Noteworthy item: Spicy Cajun pistachios. “They unshelled, and you can just pop them into your mouth. They’re definitely a crowd favorite.”

Eating clean with Kadeem’s corn roasting machine

Owner: Kadeem Liggins

Opened: 2019

Noteworthy item: “Our roasted corn is special because we offer a variety of over 10 seasonings and Parmesan cheese.”

How to follow: Facebook page, eating clean with Kadeem

I Love Tamales

Owner: Olga White

Opened: 2019

Noteworthy item: Chicken Tamale Bomb. “Our chicken tamale bomb is layered with a plethora of toppings. It’s an authentic dish, and it’s delicious.”

Next appearance: Racine County Fair July 24-29

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke

