McKinley Avenue fire results in $10,000 loss

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department reported a fire at McKinley Avenue on Wednesday that resulted in a $10,000 loss.
Firefighters were dispatched to the home, 14 McKinley Ave., for reports of smoke coming from the garage in the backyard, according to a news release from the department.
Firefighters declared a working fire as they prepared to make an initial attack to the interior. The fire was “quickly extinguished with the aid of accompanying crews” and afterwards, firefighters performed minor overhaul to check the garage and nearby combustibles that may still have been smoldering.
Seven fire apparatuses, one battalion chief and one fire investigator were dispatched to the fire. There were no injuries to the tenants of the home, nor were there any to the firefighters involved.
The damage estimate for the structure is $10,000 and the contents is $500.
“The Racine Fire Department would like to thank the Racine Police Department for its professionalism and assistance during the incident,” Racine Fire Department said in the press release.
The fire remains under investigation. Those with any information regarding the fire are urged to call the Racine Fire Department at 262-635-7915.
