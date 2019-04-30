RACINE COUNTY — Somers resident Thaddeus “Tip” McGuire, a Democrat, has won the special election to represent Assembly District 64, according to unofficial results, defeating Republican Mark Stalker of Kenosha.
On Tuesday voters in Racine and Kenosha counties went to the polls to choose a successor for former state Rep. Peter Barca, who was tapped by Gov. Tony Evers to be the state secretary of revenue.
In total, McGuire, an assistant district attorney in Milwaukee County, received 3,462 votes and Stalker, a former Kenosha Unified School Board member, received 2,190 votes. In Racine County, the margin of victory was pretty narrow with McGuire receiving 599 votes to Stalker’s 541 votes.
The votes are unofficial until they are certified by the clerks of both Racine and Kenosha counties.
The Journal Times will update this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.