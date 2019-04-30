Try 3 months for $3

RACINE COUNTY — Somers resident Thaddeus “Tip” McGuire, a Democrat, has won the special election to represent Assembly District 64, according to unofficial results, defeating Republican Mark Stalker of Kenosha.

On Tuesday voters in Racine and Kenosha counties went to the polls to choose a successor for former state Rep. Peter Barca, who was tapped by Gov. Tony Evers to be the state secretary of revenue.

In total, McGuire, an assistant district attorney in Milwaukee County, received 3,462 votes and Stalker, a former Kenosha Unified School Board member, received 2,190 votes. In Racine County, the margin of victory was pretty narrow with McGuire receiving 599 votes to Stalker’s 541 votes.

The votes are unofficial until they are certified by the clerks of both Racine and Kenosha counties.

The Journal Times will update this story.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Reporter

Ricardo Torres covers federal, state and Racine County politics along with the Village of Mount Pleasant. He bleeds Wisconsin sports teams.

Load comments