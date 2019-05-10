SOMERS — The newest member of the state Assembly is scheduled to be sworn in on Monday.
State Representative-elect Tip McGuire, D-Somers, announced Friday that he plans to hold an official swearing-in ceremony at noon on Monday at the Somers Village Hall auditorium, 7511 12th St. (Highway E, west of Highway 31).
The event is open to the public and media, and no RSVP is required, McGuire's staff said.
McGuire was elected in a special election on April 30 to fill the unexpired term of Peter Barca, who left the position after being tapped by Gov. Tony Evers to be the state secretary of revenue.
McGuire represents to the 64th Assembly District, which includes the southeast corner of Mount Pleasant (including Lake Park and Lakeside); all of the Village of Elmwood Park; and a small portion of far southwest Racine (including the Mallard Shores subdivision).
