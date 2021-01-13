 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McGuire named co-chair for Wisconsin Technology Caucus
0 comments

McGuire named co-chair for Wisconsin Technology Caucus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — This week, in partnership with the Wisconsin Technology Council, members of the Wisconsin State Legislature have formed the Wisconsin Technology Caucus and have named state Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, the Caucus’ co-chair in order to promote access to technology and tech jobs in the state.

“From Governor Evers naming 2021 the year of Broadband Access, to the opportunities across the state to bring in family-supporting, high-tech jobs, Wisconsin has a bright future ahead if we invest in technology,” stated Rep. McGuire, “I am excited to get to work as a member of the Wisconsin Technology Caucus, in order to use technology to strengthen our state’s economy and improve the lives of the people of Wisconsin.”

Rep. McGuire, whose district includes parts of southeastern Racine County, will serve as the co-chair of the Technology Caucus along with Sen. Dan Feyen, Sen. Janis Ringhand and Rep. Mike Kuglitsch.

“Wisconsin has a strong foothold in terms of its tech-based economy,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council, “and the creation of the Tech Caucus will help lawmakers and policymakers better plan for truly statewide progress.”

Tip McGuire

McGuire
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlington High School teacher suspended; allegedly directed students to watch video questioning election results
Local News

Burlington High School teacher suspended; allegedly directed students to watch video questioning election results

In a message to students from the teacher that was shared on social media, the teacher indicated he was planning to travel to Washington this week to protest President Trump's defeat.

Jeff Taff, a high school social studies teacher, told students that he was "standing up for election integrity," according to an online lesson plan shared on social media. The Burlington Area School District is investigating.

+3
Business owners, managers react to loosening Safer Racine rules
Local News

Business owners, managers react to loosening Safer Racine rules

"It's about time," Dean Rouschia, owner of Yuni's Avenue Cafe, said of allowing dining rooms to open up with more capacity. But the capacity of Linda's Hallmark Shop prior to Monday's loosening was 10 people. That limit, at least for now, isn't going to change. "We like it at 10 ... We want to keep everyone safe," said Linda Lewis, manager.

+3
Business owners, managers react to loosening Safer Racine rules
Local News

Business owners, managers react to loosening Safer Racine rules

"It's about time," Dean Rouschia, owner of Yuni's Avenue Cafe, said of allowing dining rooms to open up with more capacity. But the capacity of Linda's Hallmark Shop prior to Monday's loosening was 10 people. That limit, at least for now, isn't going to change. "We like it at 10 ... We want to keep everyone safe," said Linda Lewis, manager.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers Calls to Modernize the Unemployment System

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News