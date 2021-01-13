McGuire named co-chair for Wisconsin Technology Caucus

RACINE COUNTY — This week, in partnership with the Wisconsin Technology Council, members of the Wisconsin State Legislature have formed the Wisconsin Technology Caucus and have named state Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, the Caucus’ co-chair in order to promote access to technology and tech jobs in the state.
“From Governor Evers naming 2021 the year of Broadband Access, to the opportunities across the state to bring in family-supporting, high-tech jobs, Wisconsin has a bright future ahead if we invest in technology,” stated Rep. McGuire, “I am excited to get to work as a member of the Wisconsin Technology Caucus, in order to use technology to strengthen our state’s economy and improve the lives of the people of Wisconsin.”
Rep. McGuire, whose district includes parts of southeastern Racine County, will serve as the co-chair of the Technology Caucus along with Sen. Dan Feyen, Sen. Janis Ringhand and Rep. Mike Kuglitsch.
“Wisconsin has a strong foothold in terms of its tech-based economy,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council, “and the creation of the Tech Caucus will help lawmakers and policymakers better plan for truly statewide progress.”