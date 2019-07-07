MADISON — Today’s politics perhaps seems to be more about how loud something is said than what is actually said, but freshman state Assembly Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Somers, hopes to change that.
McGuire credits his parents and particularly his father Patrick, who died a few weeks before McGuire was elected, as the reason why he believes “you can disagree without being disagreeable.”
“One of the things that I learned very much from my dad, who was a nice person to everyone, is that you can disagree with people vociferously, you can have a complete difference in perspectives, but you should always treat people fairly and generously and kindly,” McGuire said. “I think about that in terms of the political timeline that we’re living in … I try to present the values of my community and present our perspective on what needs to be done.”
McGuire represents the 64th Assembly District, which includes the southeast corner of Mount Pleasant, Elmwood Park, and the far southwest portion of the City of Racine.
During the biennial budget debate, McGuire gave his first floor speech advocating for Medicaid expansion and increased funding in education.
“I was absolutely nervous,” McGuire said of his speech. “You always have to move past nervousness in those situations. My first jury trial, I was extremely nervous when I did that too, but we have a job, we have responsibilities and we’re representing people and we’re trying to make our communities better. So it’s important to do that regardless.”
Prior to being elected to the Assembly, McGuire worked as a prosecutor.
After he was finished his speech, as customary in the Assembly, the rest of the body clapped and walked over to his seat and congratulated him.
“I think it’s a very nice tradition because in that moment … there were actually some members (of the Assembly) that I had yet to meet,” McGuire said.
Areas of agreement
McGuire is entering Madison during a time of divided government and is currently in the minority. But McGuire, a former prosecutor in the Milwaukee County district attorney’s office, feels there is room for compromise.
McGuire said he wants to “break down the barriers to home buying” and added there is some interest from Republicans and there is legislation that is currently being drafted that is “almost ready to go.”
“What we know is that homeownership, in many ways, is the glue of our community,” McGuire said. “People who own homes have higher civic participation rates, they’re more stable, they’re more likely to stay in communities and help build up communities that way … buying a home is a significant investment in the community.”
Another topic that McGuire hopes to get some more bipartisan support with is in regard to prioritizing government contracts with American companies.
McGuire said proposals have been discussed in the past but nothing has been signed into law.
“We’re going to continue to talk about it this year because I think that it’s important that our small businesses and our workers are getting contracts,” McGuire said. “Obviously it isn’t law yet, but we’re going to work on it, we’re going to do our best.”
As a former prosecutor, McGuire also believes that there is “a lot of work we can do across the aisle to make our criminal justice system safe, smart and fair.” One issue in particular is in the area of domestic violence. McGuire wants to pass legislation that would offer more protections for victims of domestic violence.
“A tremendous amount of homicides of women are from intimate partners,” McGuire said. “It really is something that we need to make sure we are combating and we’re helping keep people safe.”
McGuire said some Republicans are interested in the topic but there has not yet been any legislation drafted for it.
A change in perspective
McGuire is no stranger to legislative work in Madison. He was a staffer for former state Rep. Peter Barca, whom he succeeded.
McGuire said he still talks with his former boss about advice on legislation or previous constituent work, sometimes they chat as friends but other times he has talked to Barca related to his new job as the state secretary of revenue.
But now as a representative, McGuire realizes there is a big difference between working for an elected official and being an elected official.
“It’s not the same as being a staffer — it’s your name on the door,” McGuire said. “You have a lot of different people coming to you with a lot of different proposals from various organizations or legislators, and it’s never previously been my job to sift and whittle what are the good ideas from the bad ideas.”
