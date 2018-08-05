MOUNT PLEASANT — The inspiration for the retirement of a local business owner after 50 years on the job came from an unlikely source — a fishing trip and a meal at a small town diner.
Jamie McFarland, 65, owner, salesman and mechanic at McFarland Auto Sales and Service, 7904 Washington Ave., said his decision to retire was sparked by a fishing trip with friends. His clan of fishing buddies, McFarland said, had dwindled from an original group of 12.
“That did make me think about retirement a little bit,” McFarland said.
During the trip, he and a friend went to get a bite to eat. The duo chose an out-of-the-way diner. When they walked in, the diner was empty and staffed by a single elderly man.
The owner, McFarland said, had a belt that looked like it had been tightened because he had lost a lot of weight. After taking their orders, the man walked over to the kitchen and began preparing their meal.
That was the moment, McFarland said, that he decided it was time to retire.
“In the end, my business really became more of a hobby,” McFarland said. “It really made me think ‘I can’t continue to do this.’ “
Sixty-one years in business
So, McFarland put plans into place to close the business, which opened in 1957 in Mount Pleasant. The business was started by McFarland’s father, Jim; Jamie began working for him in 1968, when he was 15.
On Thursday, McFarland made the last ever vehicle sale at the business.
Prior to its closing, McFarland sent out a letter to the business’ faithful customers.
“We certainly had a time and the reason it all worked was because of you,” McFarland said in the letter. “I won’t forget that.”
McFarland said the customers were the highlight of owning the business.
“Some of my customers have never taken their vehicles anywhere else,” he said.
After retiring and closing up shop, McFarland plans to lease the Washington Avenue building that served as the business’ home. While he has retired from the industry, McFarland will still act as the building’s landlord, which houses an office for a Madison engineering firm and a body shop run by McFarland’s younger brother.
What’s next for Jamie? That’s up in the air. He doesn’t have any concrete plans, but he does want to work on projects and potentially travel.
“I hope to improve my golf game,” he said with a chuckle.
“We certainly had a time and the reason it all worked was because of you ... I won’t forget that.” Jamie McFarland, in a farewell letter to customers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
We desperately need more people like him! This town will miss his business. Good luck in retirement!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.