McDonald's, Chipotle to start requiring masks soon

The fast-food chain is also anticipating that some customers might not like the new rule.

"In those situations where a customer declines to wear a face covering, we'll put in place additional procedures to take care of them in a friendly, expedited way," McDonald's said, adding that that employees will be trained "to ensure they are prepared to address this new policy in a friendly and positive way."

Customers who enter a McDonald's location without a mask will be offered one by an employee. If they refuse to wear it, they'll be asked to stand at a designated spot, away from other customers, where they'll receive their orders.

Starbucks also advised its staff on how to handle customers who refuse to wear a face covering.