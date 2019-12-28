You are the owner of this article.
McAuliffe's on the Square for sale, but staying open for now
Downtown business

McAuliffe's on the Square for sale, but staying open for now

McAuliffe's on the Square

McAuliffe's on the Square, 213 Sixth St., is shown on Saturday. The Downtown pub will remain open until it is sold. 

 Alyssa Mauk

RACINE — After 12 years in Downtown Racine, longtime bar owner JJ McAuliffe announced he’s in the process of selling McAuliffe’s on the Square, 213 6th St.

In a Facebook post Friday, McAuliffe said the bar was set to close on Jan. 1 and have a new owner take over, but the buyer’s financing fell through. An End of Days party scheduled for Saturday was canceled and after meeting with staff, McAuliffe decided to keep the bar open for the time being.

“Yes it will still be on the market (which bar isn’t) but will continue on,” McAuliffe wrote.

McAuliffe has been in the business since 1998 when he took ownership of JJ’s Confettiz at 3700 Meachem Road, which he officially renamed McAuliffe’s Pub in 2000, according to The Journal Times’ archives.

McAuliffe, who also doubles as a musician, turned the former heavy-metal centered bar into a live music mainstay in the Racine area which features a variety of musical genres.

McAuliffe opened McAuliffe’s on the Square in August 2007. A Journal Times article about the grand opening stated that with the new bar McAuliffe and his partners created a different atmosphere from the Meachem location.

“Deep greens and natural wood tones are suggestive of a classic Irish pub, yet there is a polished, Downtown feel to the tavern as well,” the article said.

McAuliffe’s on the Square also featured musical acts, though McAuliffe said they would be more “reserved” than the live acts featured at McAuliffe’s Pub.

J.J. McAuliffe headshot

McAuliffe

 Gregory Shaver
