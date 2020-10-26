Mayors of 5 biggest Wisconsin cities, including Racine and Kenosha, issue early-voting challenge

“We take both of those very, very seriously,” he said.

Mayors of the five cities began collaborating on best practices for a safe and accessible election process shortly after the April election, which was complicated by the onset of the pandemic in the United States just a few weeks prior.

Mayor Eric Genrich of Green Bay said the challenge between the cities was in-part a way to make participating in the voting process fun.

Genrich said he recently took a selfie with refugees who had become citizens a short time ago and were casting ballots in the United States for the first time.

“We’re trying to inject a little bit of joy into this process,” Genrich said.

Madison is planning to have 88 polling places on Election Day to ensure that everyone has a safe and secure way to vote. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said that communities across the state are prepared to deal with possible voter suppression and intimidation, as Attorney General Josh Kaul has made clear that those will not be tolerated.

Rhodes-Conway challenged all cities across the state to join in on the early voting challenge and to post their numbers to social media as well.