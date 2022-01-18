Mayor urges Racine City Council to recognize transit workers’ union

RACINE — The Racine Common Council is set to vote tonight (Tuesday, Jan. 18) on a proposal to make all Ryde transit system employees city employees.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason is urging the City Council to vote in favor of the proposal.

Formerly, the city contracted with a private company to manage the system and the employees. However, the private company’s contract is set to expire at the end of the month.

When put out to request for proposals, no other companies bid on the contract. To ensure no disruption to bus service, the best solution is to hire the more than 90 Ryde employees and create a new City Department of Transportation, stated a news release from the city.

The city is also recognizing an additional labor union, General Teamsters Local Union 200, as well as its three-year contract, which had previously been negotiated with the outgoing private company and ratified by members of Local 200.

“At a time when many are employers are fighting against unionization in the workplace, I am proud to honor the contract that the Teamsters negotiated in good faith and to recognize the transit workers’ desire to be represented by the Union," stated Mason in a release.

When he served in the legislature, Mason unsuccessfully tried to protect labor unions during the Act 10 battle. Transit workers are some of the few workers that retain legal authority to collectively bargain, Mason's release noted.

"Many of our transit employees are city residents, who know this city and our residents like the backs of their hands, and I’m glad and grateful to be able to bring these unionized workers into the city’s workforce," Mason added. "Our residents who rely on the Ryde system for transportation won’t notice anything different in terms of their bus service, but this is an important and exciting transition for us internally."

If approved, the Ryde employees would join police officers and firefighters with having unions as City of Racine employees.

Tom Bennett, the Secretary Treasurer of Teamsters Local 200 which represents the Ryde employees, said Racine has set a "proactive" and "strategic" course to manage the Ryde public transit system.

"With the approval by the city alders, the foresight by the city shall create opportunities for not only those that utilize the public transit system, but to secure a sound environment for the current and future bus operators and employees of Ryde," stated Bennett. "Our organization and its members are excited to be part of this new path the City of Racine is undertaking.”

The Common Council will vote at its regular meeting starting at 7 p.m. The meeting is to be held virtually via Zoom but can also be viewed live on the city’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI.

