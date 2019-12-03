Mayor to announce Downtown hotel project on Wednesday

RACINE — Downtown Racine appears on track for another hotel project.

At an event scheduled for today, Racine Mayor Cory Mason plans to host representatives of Dominion Properties at his office to make an announcement about a new $27 million hotel development in Downtown Racine.

The specific location for the hotel was not named in a release advancing Wednesday’s announcement.

Downtown Racine has been the specified location for two hotel announcements this year, but little visible progress has occurred in connection to those announcements.

In June, plans for a $48 million, 174-room Sheraton Hotel and convention center that would connect to Festival Hall were announced.

Mason said of the proposal at the time of the announcement: “If you needed to do a trade show, our space (Festival Hall) is really good for that. But if you needed to do breakout rooms or banquet hall sort of stuff, it’s got limitations. So this would allow us to do both.”

In May, Hovde Properties of Madison announced plans for 190 market-rate apartments and a five-story hotel, with a combined estimated cost of $40 million, at the former We Energies property at 233 Lake Ave., the southeast corner of Lake Avenue and Gaslight Drive.