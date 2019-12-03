Mayor to announce Downtown hotel project on Wednesday
4 comments
alert top story
RACINE

Mayor to announce Downtown hotel project on Wednesday

  • 4
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Downtown Racine appears on track for another hotel project.

At an event scheduled for today, Racine Mayor Cory Mason plans to host representatives of Dominion Properties at his office to make an announcement about a new $27 million hotel development in Downtown Racine.

The specific location for the hotel was not named in a release advancing Wednesday’s announcement.

Downtown Racine has been the specified location for two hotel announcements this year, but little visible progress has occurred in connection to those announcements.

In June, plans for a $48 million, 174-room Sheraton Hotel and convention center that would connect to Festival Hall were announced.

Mason said of the proposal at the time of the announcement: “If you needed to do a trade show, our space (Festival Hall) is really good for that. But if you needed to do breakout rooms or banquet hall sort of stuff, it’s got limitations. So this would allow us to do both.”

In May, Hovde Properties of Madison announced plans for 190 market-rate apartments and a five-story hotel, with a combined estimated cost of $40 million, at the former We Energies property at 233 Lake Ave., the southeast corner of Lake Avenue and Gaslight Drive.

Mason said of the plan at the time of the announcement: “It provides two things that we need more of: Market-rate housing and hotel space, so it seems a good fit for the site.”

Mayor Cory Mason

Mason
4 comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Squabbles between Waterford-area fire agencies have ‘potential to cause harm’
Local News

Squabbles between Waterford-area fire agencies have ‘potential to cause harm’

  • 8 min to read

Interdepartmental squabbles and clashing egos are getting in the way of public safety, a Journal Times investigation found.

Call logs and after-call reports demonstrate how deep the divide has gotten: First responders from the Tichigan and Rochester departments have repeatedly called more distant fire departments for backup despite a Waterford ambulance being mere minutes away.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News