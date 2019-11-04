RACINE — Mayor Cory Mason’s new Rental Empowerment and Neighborhood Tenant Services program, meant to improve Racine’s housing stock for renters, also comes with new fees for landlords.
One of the initiatives under RENTS is rental registration. This will allow the city to have current property owners’ names and contact information for rental properties. The registration fee will be $10 per property, and $25 per commercial property, under the proposal.
Another is foreclosure registration for $200 for properties pending foreclosure that will be paid by the bank, mortgagee or agent for the property, as part of an initiative to hold lenders responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of foreclosed properties.
RENTS also includes a plan to start a rent-withholding program by which renters whose homes are not in the compliance with building and environmental codes will pay their rent into an account held by the city.
Those funds would be released to the landlord once the property is back in compliance, with a few deductions so that the city can cover the costs of holding onto the renter’s money while they wait for the landlord to get their home up to code.
Those deductions include an account establishment fee of $30, a monthly maintenance fee of $5, a disbursement fee of $15 and an account closure fee.
The cost of property maintenance inspection is also increased to $100 for the first inspection, $150 for a second inspection and $200 for each additional inspection.
Unintended consequences sure to follow that will hurt the rental market much more so than help it. It’s a Mayor Mason Money Grab!
I’ve decided that the mayor puts his nightmares into action against landlords, or he stays awake at night conjuring up plans to destroy any renter’s ability to pay rent. Maybe his next idea will be having the City of Racine build an Ivory Tower for the soon to be created “City of Racine Rental Control Department”. Look out this mayor has more outrageous ideas yet to come.
The Democrats want to take control and tax you to death.
What fees will be next?
Watch the rent rates explode now!!!! Was there ever a bigger idiot??
