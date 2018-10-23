RACINE — Mayor Cory Mason and Royal Capital Group President Kevin Newell announced Tuesday that the developer and city have reached a principle agreement for Royal Capital to purchase the former Walker Manufacturing site, slightly north of the mouth of Root River and adjacent to Pugh Marina.
Entering into the agreement with Royal Capital gives the Milwaukee-based developers exclusive rights to the 9.5-acre lakefront property, which has been renamed Harborside, as they begin to negotiate use, design, and public benefit with the City of Racine. A mixed-use development plan is being explored, Mason's office stated.
“There is more interest now in the City of Racine from developers than there has been in several decades,” Mason stated in a news release. “I am excited that we have found a reputable developer who shares the same values as the city when it comes to being innovative in design, while producing an environmentally sustainable product, and who’s focused on benefiting the lives of our residents.”
“Our firm is excited about the opportunity to transform this underutilized lakefront property into a development that further adds to Racine’s vibrancy in line with the future of smart cities”, Newell stated. “Furthermore, we are committed to working with the community, business community, and city leadership to ensure that this site becomes a catalyst for what’s to come in the city of Racine.”
Founded by Newell, Royal Capital is dedicated to a strategy of urban development. With a focus on multifamily and multifamily mixed-use real estate developments, Royal Capital has made significant investment in the Wisconsin market.
Since 2012, Royal Capital has performed as the primary developer and owner on over $175 million in total investment. That includes serving as developer and owner for mixed-use housing and commercial real estate for the Milwaukee Bucks’ $1 billion entertainment district in downtown Milwaukee.
Royal Capital says it maintains a “healthy and performing” portfolio.
The Journal Times will update this article.
It was my belief this land was contaminated. I did a JT search and in 2012 there was an article confirming this. There was talk of an EPA 200,000 grant with a $40,000 match to assess contamination. The article states such grant had not yet been received.
Wonder if it was, wonder if the brownfield/contamination was ever addressed?
It is a prime piece of property, I agree with other commenters - market rate all the way AND clean.
Let's face it-----"There is more interest now in the City of Racine from developers than there has been in several decades, said Mayor Cory Mason" ------Vote Republican. Keep the momentum going.
I have been waiting for this site to be developed for 20 years... last time it was a bust. This site is the cities crown jewel. I truly hope the city places expensive, well though out, real estate and stores/residential there. Some kind of attraction that makes Racine a destination. But I worry, as it seems these projects often degrade down to section 8 housing in one way or another. The goal isn't to lower the cost of living to the point that folks on section 8 qualify. The goal, is to raise the value of the area to the point that hard working people are attracted to live and invest here, so that the tax base and schools get better. If this defaults to affordable housing, then God help us all... Glad to see a newer developer is interested... I wonder if an even larger developer might have come along given enough time.... I hope this goes well...
If you vote for Evers you are just plain out of touch and dont care for the majority of people, just your personal agendas. We are in the middle of a manufacturing renaissance in WI. Voting for Evers because you dont "like" Walker" is childish. Think of all the people working an honest job and providing proudly for their families.
We want market rate housing only.
It's always funny when people find out that they wouldn't be able to afford "market rate", either.
Hey playtowin -- go back to the right wing & enjoy the scotholes on your way.
