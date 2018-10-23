Try 1 month for 99¢
Former Walker site
The former Walker Manufacturing site is shown here at right in the foreground in this Aug. 11, 2010, photo. Pugh Marina is immediately south, along Root River. Mayor Cory Mason has announced a new developer for the Walker site, now called Harborside.

 Journal Times file photo

RACINE — Mayor Cory Mason and Royal Capital Group President Kevin Newell announced Tuesday that the developer and city have reached a principle agreement for Royal Capital to purchase the former Walker Manufacturing site, slightly north of the mouth of Root River and adjacent to Pugh Marina.

Entering into the agreement with Royal Capital gives the Milwaukee-based developers exclusive rights to the 9.5-acre lakefront property, which has been renamed Harborside, as they begin to negotiate use, design, and public benefit with the City of Racine. A mixed-use development plan is being explored, Mason's office stated.

“There is more interest now in the City of Racine from developers than there has been in several decades,” Mason stated in a news release. “I am excited that we have found a reputable developer who shares the same values as the city when it comes to being innovative in design, while producing an environmentally sustainable product, and who’s focused on benefiting the lives of our residents.”

“Our firm is excited about the opportunity to transform this underutilized lakefront property into a development that further adds to Racine’s vibrancy in line with the future of smart cities”, Newell stated. “Furthermore, we are committed to working with the community, business community, and city leadership to ensure that this site becomes a catalyst for what’s to come in the city of Racine.”

Founded by Newell, Royal Capital is dedicated to a strategy of urban development. With a focus on multifamily and multifamily mixed-use real estate developments, Royal Capital has made significant investment in the Wisconsin market.

Since 2012, Royal Capital has performed as the primary developer and owner on over $175 million in total investment. That includes serving as developer and owner for mixed-use housing and commercial real estate for the Milwaukee Bucks’ $1 billion entertainment district in downtown Milwaukee.

Royal Capital says it maintains a “healthy and performing” portfolio.

