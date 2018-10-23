RACINE — Mayor Cory Mason and Royal Capital Group, a major developer in the Milwaukee Bucks' arena project, have reached an agreement to allow Royal Capital to redevelop the former Walker Manufacturing site.
Mason and Royal Capital President Kevin Newell announced Tuesday that the developer and city have reached a principle agreement for the Milwaukee-based developer to buy the former Walker site, along the lakefront at 1129 Michigan Blvd. A mixed-use development plan is being explored, Mason's office stated, without providing more details.
Entering into the agreement with Royal Capital gives the developer exclusive rights to the 9.5-acre property, which has been renamed Harborside, as it begins to negotiate use, design, and public benefit with the City of Racine. The property, a former brownfield that has been prepared for redevelopment, lies between Pugh Marina, 1001 Michigan Blvd.; the city water treatment plant at 100 Hubbard St.; and the lake.
The Milwaukee Bucks selected Royal Capital for the mixed-use housing and retail development that is part of the $1 billon downtown Milwaukee entertainment district, which includes Fiserv Forum, which opened in late summer. In mid-May the developer broke ground at the site of the future luxury lofts, Five Fifty Ultra Lofts, at 550 W. Juneau Ave. That development is to include a rooftop lounge overlooking downtown Milwaukee and the Forum, indoor-outdoor fitness gym, a social lounge open to the public, a first-floor "flex" lounge for entertaining large crowds, and indoor skywalk access directly into the Forum.
A desirable site
The long-vacant Harborside is one of the city’s most desirable development sites with its nearness to, and view of, the lake.
“There is more interest now in the City of Racine from developers than there has been in several decades,” Mason stated in a news release. “I am excited that we have found a reputable developer who shares the same values as the city when it comes to being innovative in design, while producing an environmentally sustainable product, and who’s focused on benefiting the lives of our residents.”
An assistant to Mason said he would have no further comment at this time.
“Our firm is excited about the opportunity to transform this underutilized lakefront property into a development that further adds to Racine’s vibrancy in line with the future of smart cities,” Newell stated. “Furthermore, we are committed to working with the community, business community, and city leadership to ensure that this site becomes a catalyst for what’s to come in the city of Racine.”
Newell could not be reached for further comment Tuesday.
Founded by Newell, Royal Capital is dedicated to a strategy of urban development. With a focus on multifamily and multifamily mixed-use real estate developments, Royal Capital has made significant investment in the Wisconsin market.
Since 2012, Royal Capital has performed as the primary developer and owner on more than $175 million in total investment.
Site history
The Water Utility bought the entire Walker property in 1999 for $1.7 million and paid to have the buildings demolished. The Water Utility kept 5.5 acres along the north end and built an expansion there. The utility then sold the rest to the city in 2003 for about $1.3 million.
From about 2005-07, the city thought it had a Walker site developer: Racine native and former state legislator Scott Fergus. In 2005, he announced his plan for a residential and retail development called Pointe Blue, to be built by his company, KeyBridge Development Group.
Fergus had struck a deal to buy out Pugh Marina’s owners and had assembled 19.6 acres that included the Walker land, which the city would convey to Fergus. Pointe Blue was to have a mix of 434 lake-front condominiums, a marina, restaurants, shops, offices and 90 apartments on the west side of Michigan Boulevard.
However, the deal never fully came together, the housing market wilted, the Great Recession began and financing dried up. In January 2008, KeyBridge and the city jointly announced that Pointe Blue was dead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(9) comments
factman, do you drive anywhere? I drive anywhere between 5-6 hundred miles a week, from SE WI to NE IL, everywhere I go there is road construction, 99.9% of business's I visit, are optimistic and positive about everything that is going on in the state, country as a whole, just my opinion from what I see in the business sector. from I read in the newspapers, including this one, very rare do I see a positive/optimistic story about how good the United States is doing as a whole. Nothing but negativity daily, everything against prosperity. Country/state diffidently going in the right direction. God bless America!
It was my belief this land was contaminated. I did a JT search and in 2012 there was an article confirming this. There was talk of an EPA 200,000 grant with a $40,000 match to assess contamination. The article states such grant had not yet been received.
Wonder if it was, wonder if the brownfield/contamination was ever addressed?
It is a prime piece of property, I agree with other commenters - market rate all the way AND clean.
Let's face it-----"There is more interest now in the City of Racine from developers than there has been in several decades, said Mayor Cory Mason" ------Vote Republican. Keep the momentum going.
I have been waiting for this site to be developed for 20 years... last time it was a bust. This site is the cities crown jewel. I truly hope the city places expensive, well though out, real estate and stores/residential there. Some kind of attraction that makes Racine a destination. But I worry, as it seems these projects often degrade down to section 8 housing in one way or another. The goal isn't to lower the cost of living to the point that folks on section 8 qualify. The goal, is to raise the value of the area to the point that hard working people are attracted to live and invest here, so that the tax base and schools get better. If this defaults to affordable housing, then God help us all... Glad to see a newer developer is interested... I wonder if an even larger developer might have come along given enough time.... I hope this goes well...
If you vote for Evers you are just plain out of touch and dont care for the majority of people, just your personal agendas. We are in the middle of a manufacturing renaissance in WI. Voting for Evers because you dont "like" Walker" is childish. Think of all the people working an honest job and providing proudly for their families.
We want market rate housing only.
It's always funny when people find out that they wouldn't be able to afford "market rate", either.
Hey playtowin -- go back to the right wing & enjoy the scotholes on your way.
All this development wouldn't happen without Walker and the republicans. Factman, you are quite possibly the biggest moron blogger on this site. You have the same born loser qualities as Bryce, maybe you are both brothers. You're probably just bitter because you have a lousy job, a lousy life, and fail at everything. Look in the mirror and be mad at yourself.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.