Mayor Mason shows COVID frustration

“There are no shortcuts. If we want to stop wearing masks, if we want the economy to fully recover, if we want our children to safely attend school without the threat of catching a deadly disease, if we want to be done with this — and we all do — we have to increase the vaccination rates in our community,” Mason said Tuesday. “Some of you may be hoping that sooner or later COVID will burn itself out, and we can overcome it by ignoring it. We cannot. If I had one prayer for next year’s budget address, it would be to not have to discuss COVID other than as something we were able to overcome. That prayer can only be answered by you … Our actions impact not only ourselves, but our neighbors as well. The best way to protect ourselves and the ones we love from the most negative impacts of COVID is by getting the vaccine.”