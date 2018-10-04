RACINE — Mayor Cory Mason is looking to empower the Affirmative Action and Human Rights Commission.
The purpose of the AAHRC, a commission made up of City Council members and citizens, is to protect human rights in Racine and keep an eye on the specific needs of the city’s minority communities.
“I’d really like to engage this committee much more, and really use this committee as a liaison with my office to bring issues that are of interest to the community around these topics to my attention,” Mason said at the AAHRC’s most recent monthly meeting in September.
Eleven people serve on the commission. By law, a majority of them must be female and/or be of a racial or ethnic minority. One of the members must be an attorney and only two of them have to be aldermen; currently, those two positions are filled by Mary Land (11th district) and John Tate II (third district). Other commission members include two pastors, J. Mark Freeman and Roy Carter; a social worker, Vera Burns; and Attorney Adrienne Moore.
Mason added that he wants commission meetings to become a place where residents can present issues they’ve encountered in the community that public officials will be able to address in person.
Ray DeHahn, the longtime seventh district alderman who passed away on Sept. 6, had been a member of the AAHRC and a passionate supporter of its mission.
“It’s hard to realize that he’s not going to be here anymore,” Land said at last month’s meeting.
Brendan Saunders, the City of Racine’s community development compliance specialist, said that DeHahn would call him before every AAHRC meeting to get an update on problems that have arisen in Racine, particularly related to housing. Saunders added that DeHahn would say at some point during every one of those conversations, “What sort of discrimination is happening in Racine? And what are we doing about it?”
Although he isn’t technically a member of the AAHRC, Saunders works to bring pressing issues to the attention of the commission, and thus to the attention of the community and lawmakers. Last month, the commission discussed the issue of eviction from the tenants’ perspective. And at the commission’s next meeting, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at City Hall, Room 209, landlords are expected to give their side of the issue.
As the mayor’s office works to address problems on executive and legislative levels, Mason hopes that the board can help provide a human perspective to the issues that many Racinians face.
“These are issues that my office is working on, that the departments are working on,” Mason said, “but I think having a public forum and a public space for people to come and raise these issues and learn about these issues is something that’s really important to me.”
A potential application of the AAHRC
Last month, Sixth District Alderman Sandy Weidner told The Journal Times about how she felt a level of communication between residents and legislators was lost when the Committee on Housing and Neighborhoods dissolved in 2006.
“(Residents) could come to the meeting and talk about what’s going on in their neighborhoods … We could respond in a more rapid fashion,” Weidner said. “It’s frustrating as a councilperson to hear the struggles that people have just living in their neighborhoods.”
If the AAHRC is able to step up as Mason wants it to, the commission may be able to fill that void.
However, all but one of the city’s department heads were required to be a part of the Committee on Housing and Neighborhoods. The AAHRC only includes one department head, Human Resources Director Timothy Thompkins.
