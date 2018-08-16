BURLINGTON — How do you say good-bye after 45 years?
That question had been on Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty’s mind leading up to the Aug. 8 Burlington Rescue Squad meeting, where she knew she was going to announce her retirement.
“I wear my emotions on my sleeve and I thought, ‘How am I going to stand in front of this squad and be able to talk to them?’ “ she said. “And I didn’t. I broke down.”
And the feeling was shared on the squad’s side: Squad members who knew about Hefty’s announcement ordered a cake and invited her family and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to the meeting.
“I looked up: my family was crying, the squad members were crying,” said Hefty. “One of my daughters said to me later, ‘I have never witnessed the feeling of love in a room.’ It was overwhelming.”
Deep roots
Hefty had an inkling that she wanted to go into medicine while in college. But her mother became terminally ill and she returned to rural Burlington to be with her family.
There she met Warren Hefty, a local mechanic who volunteered with the Rescue Squad. The two married and eventually had four children. The dream of going into medicine was put on hold.
In 1985, when the couple were in their mid-30s, Warren died from a heart attack, which Hefty believes was attributed to his exposure to Agent Orange while he served in the Vietnam War. The Rescue Squad transported him to Memorial Hospital of Burlington, but was delayed by a train.
The doctors said the delay hadn’t made a difference and that her husband would have died regardless. But after that experience, and many similar ones on while she served on BRS, Hefty pushed for the overpass to be built over the train tracks in Downtown Burlington.
“I never wanted a family to experience what I did,” she said.
As her family grieved Warren’s death, Hefty said the Rescue Squad members treated her like family.
“The Rescue Squad family was there for that whole time during his death,” she said. “There were a thousand people that went through (the visitation) that night. That was when I realized what a community was all about.”
A year and a half later, when her family’s lives had settled a bit, Hefty started thinking about the future and what she could do with her life. The dream of going into medicine came back.
She called Kim Ketterhagen, who was with the city Fire Department and a member of the Rescue Squad at the time. He had connections at Gateway Technical College, and Hefty wanted to know what her options were. He asked her if she wanted to join the Rescue Squad.
Breaking barriers
Hefty’s first reaction was shock. At the time, Burlington Rescue Squad’s members were all male.
But Ketterhagen told her they wanted a woman on the team because they were getting more calls for female medical issues.
“I thought, ‘Wow, maybe I should try this because it’d be doing something, giving back for what the community did for me,’ “ Hefty said.
Hefty was voted in, trained and licensed. When she started, her impulse as a rookie was to stand back and watch the experienced squad members in action. But as the only female, she didn’t have that option.
“We had three calls in a row for female emergencies,” she said. “All of a sudden its like, ‘Hefty! Get up here.’”
She said the other members were supportive and treated her well. But as a rookie and the first female member, she did feel some pressure.
“I didn’t want to miss a beat,” she said. “Because I wanted to show them I can do it.”
In addition to being the first female member, she brought a more empathetic kind of care to the squad, said current Burlington Rescue Chief Brian Zwiebel.
“She had more of that personal touch to be able to comfort people on a one-to-one basis,” he said.
Hefty held a lot of patients’ hands, back in a time when that was not common practice. She started a campaign to collect teddy bears to give to kids who were transported.
Her time volunteering with the Rescue Squad also shaped her as a person, a member of the community and later as the city’s mayor.
“You realize how important life is. You respect life,” she said. “I think it made me grow a lot that when I did go on calls when I was the only female and I heard, ‘I’m so glad you’re here.’ It was that feeling of feeling appreciated.”
In 2003, Hefty became a Gold Badge member of the Rescue Squad, like her late husband. The Gold Badge is the highest honor bestowed on a Rescue Squad member and it signifies 15 years of service. The Heftys are the first couple to both earn the honor.
They may not be the last: Hefty joined as the only female squad member but she’s leaving five female members behind to serve. The Rescue Squad also has four female college student members who volunteer during holidays.
Saying good-bye
In 2008, a misstep on a ladder at her home lead to multiple surgeries on Hefty’s ankle and her doctor eventually fusing it. The procedure put Hefty at a greater risk of falling, so she tried to avoid ice and any other risky situations.
But this April, Hefty again fell in her home. While she’s been in rehab and is regaining her strength, she’s limited in her mobility and with what she can do to help the squad.
“It was a wake-up call,” she said. “I didn’t want to be a liability for the squad.”
So, on Aug. 8, she formally announced her retirement.
“It was a tough decision,” she said. “It’s still bothering me.”
As mayor, Hefty said she will continue to advocate for the area’s fire departments and the Rescue Squad. Zwiebel said he hopes she can persuade area businesses to give their employees the flexibility to join the all-volunteer squad and respond to calls during the day, as well as advocating for more people to volunteer.
After all the cake and tears, some of the firefighters and Rescue Squad members gave Hefty’s grandchildren, a 10-year-old and a 7-year-old, the grand tour of all the trucks and equipment at the station the city Fire Department and Rescue Squad share at 165 W. Washington St.
“Their eyes were just beaming with everything,” said Hefty. “So maybe there’ll be little Heftys still coming down the track like their grandfather and grandma.”
“I think it made me grow a lot that when I did go on calls when I was the only female and I heard, ‘I’m so glad you’re here.’ It was that feeling of feeling appreciated.” Jeannie Hefty, retired Burlington Rescue Squad member
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
As Hefty stepped down there was a thunderous shake.
Is this headline also the photo caption? The JT being efficient! 😂😂😂😂
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.