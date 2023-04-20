RACINE — City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason has been sworn in for his second full term as mayor.

An inauguration ceremony was held in the Common Council chamber of Racine City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Tuesday night.

About 100 of Mason’s relatives and supporters were in attendance.

Mason was sworn in over his family Bible by Justice-Elect Janet Protasiewicz, who recently won a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

“I often say that serving as the Mayor of Racine is the greatest honor of my professional life,” Mason said at the beginning of inaugural address. “It is the hardest and best job I have ever been called to do.”

In his address, Mason thanked his family, his children and his wife, Rebecca, for their patience and sacrifice.

Mason also praised the City of Racine, including its public schools and community.

“Some naysayers would have you believe that Racine’s best days are behind us, that the challenges before us are too great to overcome,” Mason said. “Don’t you for one second believe that. While we may have challenges in our community, I believe with all my heart that what is right and good in this city can solve the challenge before us and build on our success.”

After the address, Mason swore in the new and incumbent alders.

Alder Terry McCarthy was elected council president by a unanimous vote.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason's election night watch party, in photos Mason speaks to media Mason speaks to attendees Cory Mason watches for election results Father rubs his eyes Mason rubs his eyes Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice election results on TV Cory and Rebecca Mason Cory and Rebecca Mason Acceptance speech