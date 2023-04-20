City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason, right, is sworn in for his second full term by Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice-Elect Janet Protasiewicz, left. He was joined by his wife, Rebecca Mason, and their children.
Alex Rodriguez
City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason embraces his wife midway through his inaugural address in the Common Council chambers of Racine City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE — City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason has been sworn in for his second full term as mayor.
An inauguration ceremony was held in the Common Council chamber of Racine City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Tuesday night.
About 100 of Mason’s relatives and supporters were in attendance.
Mason was sworn in over his family Bible by Justice-Elect Janet Protasiewicz, who recently won a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
“I often say that serving as the Mayor of Racine is the greatest honor of my professional life,” Mason said at the beginning of inaugural address. “It is the hardest and best job I have ever been called to do.”
In his address, Mason thanked his family, his children and his wife, Rebecca, for their patience and sacrifice.
Mason also praised the City of Racine, including its public schools and community.
“Some naysayers would have you believe that Racine’s best days are behind us, that the challenges before us are too great to overcome,” Mason said. “Don’t you for one second believe that. While we may have challenges in our community, I believe with all my heart that what is right and good in this city can solve the challenge before us and build on our success.”
After the address, Mason swore in the new and incumbent alders.
Alder Terry McCarthy was elected council president by a unanimous vote.
Racine Mayor Cory Mason's election night watch party, in photos
Mason speaks to media
Mason speaks to attendees
Cory Mason watches for election results
Father rubs his eyes
Mason rubs his eyes
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice election results on TV
Raised just outside of McHenry, Illinois, Alex is the business reporter and staff photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter: @arodatjt
City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason, right, is sworn in for his second full term by Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice-Elect Janet Protasiewicz, left. He was joined by his wife, Rebecca Mason, and their children.