Mayor Cory Mason says his Facebook page was hacked

RACINE — Cory Mason announced Friday that on Thursday the "Mayor Cory Mason" Facebook page was breached. The matter is currently under investigation with the City Information Technology team and other technical experts.

Mason said that he found out late Thursday afternoon that someone had breached his Facebook account and "liked" a WISN 12 News post about a shooting involving three customs agents off the coast of Puerto Rico in which one of the agents was killed.

When contacted about the post, Mason said he immediately “unliked” the story. He then reached out to the Racine Police Department to let them know “in the strongest possible terms” that he was not the person using that account.

“I wanted you all to hear from me directly that I would never 'like' that law enforcement officials anywhere were harmed in performance of their duties,” Mason said.

The City of Racine IT Department has been notified of the situation.

“The city will continue to investigate the situation and is reviewing and improving the security of city Facebook accounts,” Adele Edwards, Chief Information Officer, said in a statement.

The Mayor’s Facebook account will be temporarily offline while the proper experts can gather the evidence needed.

“I know the job that the Racine Police Department does is harder than I can even imagine,” Mason said. “ I would never be happy to learn that anyone has been shot, but particularly those in the line of duty sworn to protect and serve the public.”