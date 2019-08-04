{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — City officials are seeking input from the general public on what it’s like to live in rental housing in the City of Racine.

Mayor Cory Mason and Racine aldermen are scheduled to conduct a renters’ roundtable from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday on the second floor of the Racine Public Library, 75 7th St., during which they hope to hear about constituents’ experiences with Racine’s rental market.

According to a press release about the event, the discussion is intended to generate potential policy changes to improve rental housing in Racine.

“I want to ensure that all of our city’s residents have access to safe, quality, affordable housing,” Mason stated in the release. “The renters roundtable is a great opportunity for renters to share their experiences directly with policy makers so that we can make informed decisions about the changing needs of housing policy in Racine.”

The release stated the event would be a “safe space” for renters to participate in small group discussion and share their experiences with city officials. Food and raffle prizes will be available.

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

