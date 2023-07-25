BURLINGTON — Where there once was primarily a simple sidewalk sale, plans now are moving forward for a full-on street party.

Maxwell Street Days has been renamed Experience Burlington Days, and it has grown to include new events and attractions over a two-day period.

The event is scheduled for July 28 and July 29, with street closures planned on the second day.

The festival’s new name also is designed to promote the rebranding of the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce, which is being renamed Experience Burlington.

M.T. Boyle, executive director of the chamber, said Maxwell Street Days had long since grown in size, and organizers this year decided to elevate the event even more.

“We just started saying, ‘Hey, let’s just make this a really great event,’” Boyle said. “It’s going to be bigger.”

Downtown businesses will again move their merchandise outdoors for a sidewalk sale, and others will set up shop in Wehmhoff Square Park for the Maxwell Street Market, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Other related events are returning, too, including the Duck Dash 50/50 Raffle, the Trails to Ales 5K run, and the Lynch & Miller Car Show.

But organizers are expanding this year to double the number of vendors participating in Wehmhoff Square, and they are presenting an antique car show as well as a new Paddle the Fox kayaking event, both on July 29. The antique car show is scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Nash on East Chestnut Street, while the kayaking is scheduled 1:30-4 p.m. between Case Eagle Park and Riverside Park.

Kids and adults can join a scavenger hunt from 2-4 p.m. July 29, searching businesses to find hidden displays of plush horses, in honor of the long-gone Plush Horse Restaurant & Lounge. The scavenger hunt is sponsored by Ansay & Associates LLC. Those who complete the hunt can register for a prize basket drawing.

Abbie Gums, a financial analyst for Ansay & Associates, said her company is happy to be participating in Experience Burlington Days and to be organizing one of the new events.

Gums said that while people sometimes are hesitant to embrace change, businesses and others in the community seem to be excited about the expanded Maxwell Street Days plans.

“It’s getting people talking,” she said. “People are really getting on board with the idea.”

The two-day event will culminate July 29, with street closures turning Downtown Burlington into an all-day street party. Live music and other entertainment will be presented on three different stages, along with bounce houses for kids and a selfie-ready photo booth to mark the occasion.

Other sponsors of Experience Burlington Days include Mangold Insurance, Community State Bank, Low Daily brewery, Greenwoods State Bank, Journey Church and the McKillip family.

Boyle joined the chamber in January as the business group was taking steps to rebrand itself and assume a larger role in tourism promotion. The Experience Burlington name has been adopted and is being introduced gradually.

Boyle said the reformatted and expanded Maxwell Street Days event will continue in future years, with organizers continuing to look for ways to improve it further.

“I feel like this is our first larger Experience Burlington event,” she said. “All of the community has been involved in this.”

Photos: Burlington cheers the return of the city's Memorial Day parade LeRoy Stoehr and Ples Ivy grand marshals of Burlington Memorial Day parade 2023 Parade organizer Mike Olson of VFW Post 2823 at start of Burlington Memorial Day parade Miss Racine Margret Hinze rides atop a car during the Burlington Memorial Day parade Elizabeth Ross waves flag for revived Burlington Memorial Day parade Ellie and Tommy Lesser brother and sister watch parade from their wagon Nina Palmersheim with her two kids watch Burlington's Memorial Day parade Military color guard marches in formation for Burlington Memorial Day parade Crowd lines the street on Kane Street in Burlington for Memorial Day parade Performer walks on stilts during Burlington's Memorial Day parade Kyle Bartelson rides a tractor in the Burlington Memorial Day parade Veteran Joe Terhardt falls in line with fellow veterans to march in Memorial Day parade Special Olympics group rides float in Burlington's Memorial Day parade Sisters Kim and Pam Travis march and hand out flags in Burlington Memorial Day parade Brother and sister Henley and Wally Hefty wave flags for Burlington Memorial Day parade Military members march in Burlington Memorial Day parade Burlington Area Car Club member waves flags during Memorial Day parade UW marching band unit performs during Burlington Memorial Day parade Juggler entertains the crowd while marching in the Burlington Memorial Day parade Bob Wright with his basset hound Bertha Sue at Burlington Memorial Day parade Boy Scout Troop 336 marches in Burlington Memorial Day parade Stunt performer rides motorized miniature wagon in Burlington Memorial Day parade Spectators watch a horse unit pass during the Burlington Memorial Day parade