 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maurice Robinson, Racine's new police chief, to be sworn in Monday
0 comments
alert top story
MAURICE ROBINSON

Maurice Robinson, Racine's new police chief, to be sworn in Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Maurice Robinson is to be sworn in on schedule.

A swearing-in ceremony for the Racine Police Department's next chief is scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, May 10. To watch the ceremony live, visit the City of Racine's Facebook page at Facebook.com/watch/233301310063797.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Robinson was picked by the Police and Fire Commission to become the city's newest chief on March 13, but wasn't expected to start until the middle of May to allow him time to move from Ohio to Racine. He had been with the Cincinnati Police Department since 2002, working his way up to captain.

He has shown himself to be in favor of some police reforms, including those outlined by the City of Racine Police Reform Report, which includes empowering independent oversight of police, making police policies accessible online for free to the public and continuing to support the community-oriented policing model.

Deputy Chief William Macemon has served as interim chief of police since Police Chief Art Howell's March 31 retirement.

Maurice Robinson

Robinson
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Economy rebuild is 'a marathon', not sprint

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former volunteer wrestling coach at Horlick accused of groping students; one current coach suspended
Crime and Courts

Former volunteer wrestling coach at Horlick accused of groping students; one current coach suspended

According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, two former Horlick wrestlers came forward, alleging at least one assistant coach knew the volunteer coach had been seen allegedly taking photographs of the boys showering about 10 years ago. They described having to revisit what happened, upon making reports to the police, as "emotionally traumatizing" and "very triggering."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News