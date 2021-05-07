Maurice Robinson, Racine's new police chief, to be sworn in Monday

RACINE — Maurice Robinson is to be sworn in on schedule.
A swearing-in ceremony for the Racine Police Department's next chief is scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, May 10. To watch the ceremony live, visit the City of Racine's Facebook page at Facebook.com/watch/233301310063797.
Robinson was picked by the Police and Fire Commission to become the city's newest chief on March 13, but wasn't expected to start until the middle of May to allow him time to move from Ohio to Racine. He had been with the Cincinnati Police Department since 2002, working his way up to captain.
He has shown himself to be in favor of some police reforms, including those outlined by the City of Racine Police Reform Report, which includes empowering independent oversight of police, making police policies accessible online for free to the public and continuing to support the community-oriented policing model.
Deputy Chief William Macemon has served as interim chief of police since Police Chief Art Howell's March 31 retirement.