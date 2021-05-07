Maurice Robinson, Racine's new police chief, to be sworn in Monday

RACINE — Maurice Robinson is to be sworn in on schedule.

A swearing-in ceremony for the Racine Police Department's next chief is scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, May 10. To watch the ceremony live, visit the City of Racine's Facebook page at Facebook.com/watch/233301310063797.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Robinson was picked by the Police and Fire Commission to become the city's newest chief on March 13, but wasn't expected to start until the middle of May to allow him time to move from Ohio to Racine. He had been with the Cincinnati Police Department since 2002, working his way up to captain.