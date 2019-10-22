Racine Parks Department employee Chris Kosterman uses a power sweeper to clear rocks from the grass alongside a walking/biking path in Pershing Park near the lakefront Tuesday afternoon. High winds and waves on Lake Michigan didn't cause damage this week, but did litter paths with stones.
Michael Eiben, left, and Gary Schneider, both of whom are Racine Parks Department employees, use leaf blowers to push stones out of the grass along Pershing Park Drive after storms pushed debris away from the lakefront and toward the street.
RACINE — “It was crazy. You couldn’t even walk down here,” said Chris Kosterman, a city parks department employee, as he used a power sweeper to clear rocks from the walking/biking path along Pershing Park Tuesday afternoon.
Thousands of rocks were pushed back by massive waves — some cresting as high as 12 feet — that pummeled the shore of Lake Michigan since Monday.
On Monday, part of Pershing Park Drive was closed by the Racine Department of Public Works and the gravel parking lot next to Pershing Park was blocked off Tuesday. Larger rocks had been pushed back from the embankment and came to rest in the middle of the lot, posing a risk to vehicles that might try to park there.
The City of Racine Parks Department worked throughout the day Tuesday to clear the debris, using sweepers and leaf blowers to clean off parks’ paths.
“The wind was coming in off the lake at a good enough speed and angle that the waves were hitting the rocks … hard enough to actually fling small- to medium-sized ones into the air, which were then landing in the gravel parking lot and street,” Shannon Powell, communications director for the city, told The Journal Times in an email.
However, Parks Director Tom Molbeck said that there was no damage reported in Racine as a result of the waves.
The storm that brought the high winds was not restricted to Wisconsin’s east coast, although the National Weather Service issued a gale warning across Lake Michigan through 1 a.m. Wednesday.
AccuWeather reported Tuesday that “the large storm — more typical of November — is unleashing drenching rain, thunderstorms, snow and cold air, and it will produce a high wind zone spanning 900 miles over the north-central United States.” Strong wind gusts peaked at 50 mph, strong enough to break tree limbs, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Eric Leister.
The same storm system is blamed for causing destructive tornadoes in Texas, Florida, Tennessee, Washington and Arkansas over the past couple of days.
“The center of the low pressure moved from Minnesota yesterday (Monday) to Ontario, Canada today (Tuesday). It’ll be moving out tonight and into tomorrow (Wednesday),” National Weather Service Meteorologist Marcia Cronce told The Journal Times on Tuesday afternoon. “We will not have the same strong winds anymore this week.”
Although the National Weather Service had issued a lakeshore flood advisory earlier this week, no flooding has been reported. Cronce said “We have not heard about any kind of damage.”
