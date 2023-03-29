RACINE — The mayoral race between incumbent Cory Mason and challenger Henry Perez is heading down the stretch with increasingly personal exchanges between the candidates.

Voters in the April 4 election will choose Mason or Perez to serve in city government’s top elected position for the next four years at a salary of $82,201 a year.

Mason, 50, is seeking his second full term as mayor, while Perez, 62, is a current alderman aiming to unseat the incumbent.

Both emerged from a February primary in which Mason led with 43% of the vote, followed by Perez with 30% and a third candidate, Jim DeMatthew, finished out of the running with 27%.

Mason and Perez are trading sharp barbs in the final days of their campaign, mostly stemming from partisan politics and from their opposing views on gun violence and other crime in the community.

Although the mayor’s office is nonpartisan, Mason is a longtime Democrat who once served as a Democratic state lawmaker. Perez, on the other hand, describes himself as a conservative who supported former Republican President Donald Trump.

Mason’s campaign has released a TV commercial depicting Perez as part of “the crowd” that supported the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol aimed at blocking President Biden’s victory over Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Mason said his opponent aligns with the value of the Republican Party just as he aligns with the Democratic Party on issues such as abortion rights, climate change and LGBTQ rights.

“It tells voters who he is and where he is politically,” Mason said.

Perez has countered by saying that while he attended a Trump rally during the 2020 election season, he did not support the Jan. 6 insurrection and he accepts that Biden defeated Trump fair and square.

Perez also is criticizing Mason for supporting union leaders and their backers during the 2011 protests at the Wisconsin State Capitol after Republicans stripped organized labor powers in the public sector.

“I’m not the one that’s an extremist — he is,” Perez said.

Mason, a former teachers union staffer and state legislative staffer, served in the state Assembly for 10 years before moving into City Hall. He won a special election for mayor in 2017 after his predecessor resigned, then was elected to a full four-year term in 2019.

Perez, a former police officer in Miami, Florida, moved to Racine in 2005 and was elected to the City Council in 2013, serving for the past 10 years. He ran for a seat on the Racine County Board last year, but lost.

Even before the current mayoral campaign, Mason and Perez have disagreed often in City Hall, including on issues related to crime and police protection.

When the mayor last year pushed for a referendum seeking voter authorization to spend $2 million hiring more police officers, Perez opposed the referendum because it would have increased taxes.

Perez now is stressing gun violence and other crime on the campaign trail, accusing Mason of failing to hire police officers and failing to keep the community safe.

A group called Concerned Citizens for Safer Streets has released a TV commercial opposing the mayor, with sounds of gunfire and police sirens wailing.

Perez said he would work with the Racine Police Department to implement a “social contract” with residents to improve public safety. He accused Mason of neglecting public safety while instead focusing on non-local issues such as abortion rights.

“There’s a lot of double-talk going on in his campaign,” Perez said. “I’m always trying to do what’s right for our community.”

Mason said he has worked to overcome a statewide shortage of police officers by implementing a Violent Crime Reduction Initiative in partnership with other government and community leaders. Since then, he said, nearly 600 arrests have been recorded and gun crimes are down 18%.

“We’re making real progress,” he said.

Work to reduce crime, Mason said, goes hand in hand with his other priorities of boosting homeownership, improving neighborhoods and promoting education.

His goal for another term as mayor, he said, is to help more people in Racine “live the American dream.”

“These are all things that lift up the middle class,” he said. “That takes work and real progress.”

Cory Mason AGE: 50 ADDRESS: 3907 Lighthouse Drive, Racine OCCUPATION: Mayor of Racine EXPERIENCE: Mayor of Racine, 2017-present; Wisconsin State Assembly, 2007-17 COMMUNITY SERVICE: Root River Council; Holy Communion Lutheran Church EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree, philosophy, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Henry Perez AGE: 62 ADDRESS: 1017 Kentucky St., Racine OCCUPATION: Special education teacher, Jersad-Agerhold School; owner, Henry Perez Security Services LLC EXPERIENCE: Racine City Council, 2013-present COMMUNITY SERVICE: Kenosha Christian Reformed Church, pastor emeritus EDUCATION: Master's degree, theology, Trinity International University-Miami

