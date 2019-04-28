RACINE — Mayor Cory Mason is scheduled to preside at a tree-planting ceremony Monday in Pierce Woods Park on Racine’s south side in honor of Arbor Day and Earth Day.
Pierce Woods Park is located on the 3600 block of Pierce Boulevard, one block east of Lathrop Avenue and one block north of Durand Avenue. Members of the public are welcome to join the ceremony.
“Arbor Day and Earth Day have a strong connection to Wisconsin. Our state has a history in pioneering environmental stewardship and we are home to the founder of Earth Day, former U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson,” said Mason. “(Pierce Woods Park) is the first public park I played in as a child so it seemed only fitting to hold the ceremony in a park where I also have deep roots.”
