Mason: shortened Census timeline could mean undercount in city

Where we are now

As of Aug. 12, the County's Complete Count Committee reported the county's response rate was at 74%, just past the 2010 total response rate of 73.9%. The municipalities with the highest response rates are Elmwood Park at 88.5%, North Bay at 83.7% and Caledonia at 82.9%.

The three lowest response rates are all census tracts within the City of Racine: tract 5 at 42.7%, tract 4 at 45.4% and tract 29 at 47.9%. All three of those tracts had response rates in the low-50s in 2010.

Boyle said there's an array of reasons why those tracts are difficult to count. Some of it may be lack of access, due to a lack of technology or reliable internet or a language barrier. There could also be cultural barriers — people who do not know what the census is or do not trust providing their information to the federal government. Those populations would also be most impacted by a lack of federal funding for community services.