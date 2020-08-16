Mason: shortened Census timeline could mean undercount in city

RACINE — In response to the decision to finish collecting census data on Sept. 30, Mayor Cory Mason released a statement voicing concern that tracts within the City of Racine could be undercounted, affecting the resources made available.
"An inaccurate count will negatively impact communities that have historically been the most undercounted, including racial and ethnic minorities, tenants, veterans, the homeless, and households who lack reliable internet access," Mason stated. "Door-to-door census efforts are often what’s needed to accurately reach and count those residents."
Door-to-door outreach, which was initially scheduled to start in April, was delayed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. "Enumerators," better known as census takers, started working in Racine County on July 30.
Overall, Racine County's response rate to the census is higher than average for Wisconsin. In fact, in the City of Racine, some tracts have already exceeded their 2010 count. But some tracts, which in 2010 received responses in the low-50th percentile, as of Aug. 12 still had responses in the 40th-percentile.
MT Boyle, the Racine County official who leads the Racine County Complete Count Committee, said the committee is already focusing on reaching out to those low-response tracts.
"We’re just going to work like hell to get as many people counted as possible," Boyle said.
Shifting deadlines
In April, the Trump administration asked Congress to extend the required deadline for submitting the Census results, which are due at the end of the year. The hope was to cease data collection on Oct. 31 and then push back the deadline for redrawing of congressional seats to April 30 and redistricting for state and local districts to July 31.
The Democratic-controlled House agreed to the extensions as part of coronavirus-relief legislation, but it gained no traction in the Republican-controlled Senate. Census Bureau officials had warned as recently as early July that it was already too late to have the numbers ready without an extension.
Senate Republicans on July 27 instead proposed an additional $448 million in funding for the 2020 census in its coronavirus-relief bill, to go toward additional hiring and resources.
The lack of action on the requested extension meant the Census Bureau had to redirect its efforts to meet the end-of-year deadline. On Aug. 3, the Census Bureau announced that in order to meet that deadline, it would end data collection by Sept. 30 so it could start processing the data.
"This decision to shorten the window for a complete Census count is a politically motivated move by the Trump Administration," Mason said. "Racine residents, don’t let the Trump Administration count you out. Don’t let them take millions of dollars of federal funding away from our community that we need for our schools, community programs, housing, health care, transit, meal programs, and more. Be counted today.”
Where we are now
As of Aug. 12, the County's Complete Count Committee reported the county's response rate was at 74%, just past the 2010 total response rate of 73.9%. The municipalities with the highest response rates are Elmwood Park at 88.5%, North Bay at 83.7% and Caledonia at 82.9%.
The three lowest response rates are all census tracts within the City of Racine: tract 5 at 42.7%, tract 4 at 45.4% and tract 29 at 47.9%. All three of those tracts had response rates in the low-50s in 2010.
Boyle said there's an array of reasons why those tracts are difficult to count. Some of it may be lack of access, due to a lack of technology or reliable internet or a language barrier. There could also be cultural barriers — people who do not know what the census is or do not trust providing their information to the federal government. Those populations would also be most impacted by a lack of federal funding for community services.
"Let’s be clear: the stakes of an accurate census count are high. More than $675 billion in federal funds are distributed each year to communities like Racine for everything from schools to health care to housing to community services," Mason said. "Undercounted communities will get less federal money than we really need, a particularly problematic prospect in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. If Racine residents are not counted, we will feel those very real consequences for years to come."
Boyle said the committee is focused on outreach to low-response communities. The county has deployed caravans to go through low-income neighborhoods distributing flyers and spreading awareness about the census. It is also holding a contest where if Racine County residents respond by the end of the month and provide proof to the county, they could qualify for a $50 gift card for groceries.
