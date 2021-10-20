Mason says Biden saved Racine: Federal spending bills prevented massive cuts in 2022 budget, mayor says

“We have had to wrestle with the fact that our expenses are going up faster than the money we are collecting. Because of state spending restrictions, no increased value to our property tax base can be added to our operational budget unless the value comes from new construction.”

To get around those hurdles, Mason said that his office has “struggled to make hard choices: reducing benefits to employees, eliminating positions through attrition, and in some cases raising fees … None of those choices were pleasant. Those hard choices put us in a position where our structural deficit is now smaller than it was before.

“Then COVID hit: devastating the economy, locally here as well. City finances were not immune to the impact of the coronavirus. This year was shaping up to be every bit as difficult as previous years’ budgets.

“I stand here today, however, not to deliver a budget address based on austerity, or reductions in services or positions. I stand before you now to post a budget that is balanced, cuts no services, eliminates no staff positions, and reduces the property tax rate.