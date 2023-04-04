Here are the results of Tuesday's contested elections in Racine County.
Results are not yet certified. Winning candidates appear in bold.
City of Racine mayor
Cory Mason (i): 8,596
Henry Perez: 6,376
City of Racine District 11 alderman
Mary Land (i): 482
Michael Hansen: 375
City of Racine District 13 alderman
Natalia Taft (i): 504
Renee Kelly: 533
Racine Unified School District Board, District 3
Sarah Walker Cleaveland: 1,974
Ronald Wheatley: 90
Caledonia trustee No. 1
Nancy Pierce: 4,452
David Rubinson: 2,922
Caledonia trustee No. 3
Bill Folk (i): 3,796
Anthony Hammes: 4,158
Mount Pleasant village president
Kelly Gallaher: 4,245
Dave DeGroot (i): 4,789
Mount Pleasant trustee No. 1
Travis Yanke: 3,768
John Hewitt (i): 4,947
Mount Pleasant trustee No. 3
Nancy Washburn (i): 4,408
Kim Mahoney: 4,326
Mount Pleasant trustee No. 5
Eric Martinez: 4,224
Ram Bhatia (i): 4,591
Burlington Area School District Board
The three candidates that earn the most votes are elected to serve unpaid three-year terms.
Noah Strohm: 3,306
Rosanne Hahn (i): 2,845
Peter Turke (i): 2,746
Susan Kessler (i): 2,472
Jim Bousman: 1,915
City of Burlington District 2 alderman
Judi Adams: 414
George Galvan: 248
Town of Burlington chairman
Russ Egan: 1,154
Vicky View: 814
Muskego-Norway School District Board
The top two vote-getters will be elected to the positions and hold three-year terms on the board paying $5,500 per year.
Robert Bohmann (i): 865
Jason Szemborski: 849
Kyle Stuart: 718
Raymond Village Board
Bill Wilson: 729
William Theys: 543
Raymond School Board
The seats pay $2,350 per year. The candidate receiving the most votes will receive a three-year term, and the candidate receiving the second-most votes will receive a one-year term.
Amanda Falaschi: 797
Amy Helvick: 519
Art Binhack: 514
Shelly Kurhajec (i): 510
Town of Dover Board
Mario Lena: 305
Jared Guillien: 716
Union Grove Village Board trustee No. 1
Patrick Brinkman (i): 449
Sara Gloeckler: 849
Union Grove Village Board trustee No. 3
Janice Winget (i): 836
Dana Berry: 419
Union Grove High School Board
The top two vote-getters will be elected to the positions and hold three-year terms on the board paying $4,200 per year.
Diane Skewes (i): 2,312
Randy Henderson (i): 1,863
Dr. Michael Kokat: 1,465
Waterford Graded School District Board
The winner will hold a three-year-term paying $5,400 per year.
Sarah Count: 2,813
Mary Jo Jaskie: 1,980
Waterford Union High School Board
The winner will hold a three year-term paying $4,800 per year.
Douglas Schwartz (i): 3,885
Issiah Jelden: 1,996
Town of Waterford Board
The two winners will hold two-year terms paying $7,840 per year.
Dale Gauerke (i): 1,029
Doug Schwartz (i): 1,221
Robert Ulander: 1,074
Town of Waterford chairperson
Tim Szeklinski: 1,114
Teri Jendusa-Nicolai: 1,379
Referenda
Caledonia
“Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Village of Caledonia for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2024, is limited to 1.96%, which results in a levy of $17,497,645. Shall the Village of Caledonia be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2024, for the purpose of hiring and retaining additional sworn police officers and fire and rescue personnel, by a total of 10.179%, which results in a levy of $19,278,645, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $1,781,000 for each fiscal year going forward?”
Yes: 4,812
No: 4,412
Burlington Area School District
“Shall the Burlington Area School District, Racine, Walworth and Kenosha Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $8,000,000 per year for the 2023-2024 school year through the 2025-2026 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses?”
Yes: 2,849
No: 3,593
Town of Waterford
"Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Town of Waterford for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2024, is limited to 1.303%, which results in a levy of $2,187,198. Shall the Town of Waterford be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2024, for the purpose of creating and filling one (1) new police officer position, by a total of 6.858%, which results in a levy of $2,337,198, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $150,000 for each fiscal year going forward?”
Yes: 1,384
No: 1,343
Waterford Union High School District
“Shall the Waterford Union High School District, Racine and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $24,500,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project at the high school building and grounds consisting of: improving safety and security; renovating a former elementary building and making other site improvements; updating older portions of the high school; improving the softball and soccer complexes; performing capital maintenance and building systems upgrades; and acquiring furniture, fixtures, and equipment?”
Yes: 3,486
No: 3,934
Yorkville Joint No. 2 School District
Question 1
“Shall the Yorkville Joint No. 2 School District, Racine County, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $12,100,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project consisting of: renovations, building infrastructure, capital maintenance and site improvements at district facilities; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?”
Yes: 654
No: 437
Question 2
“Shall the Yorkville Joint No. 2 School District, Racine County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $900,000 beginning with the 2023-2024 school year, for recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses?”
Yes: 606
No: 483
Raymond
Please answer the following question to assist the Village Board in determining the level of interest and commitment from village taxpayers regarding providing in-station staffing for the Raymond Fire and Rescue Department. With regard to staffing for the Raymond Fire and Rescue Department, should the village:
- Option 1: 899
- Leave the budget “AS IS” without in-station staffing.
- Option 2: 582
- Increase the staffing budget adding two firefighter/EMT personnel 7 days per week for 12 hours/day. Estimated annual cost is $547,060, which is a tax increase of $332 per year on a $350,000 home.
- Option 3: 179
- Increase the staffing budget adding three firefighter/EMT personnel 7 days per week for 12 hours/day. Estimated annual cost of $736,440, which is a tax increase of $448 per year on a $350,000 home.
Washington-Caldwell School District
Question 1
“Shall the Washington-Caldwell School District, Racine and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $275,000 for the 2023-2024 school year, by $325,000 for the 2024-2025 school year, by $375,000 for the 2025-2026 school year and by $425,000 for the 2026-2027 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of expenses related to maintaining class sizes, maintaining the current level of educational programming and paying ongoing operational expenses of the District?”
Yes: 386
No: 443
Question 2
“Shall the Washington-Caldwell School District, Racine and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $2,500,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project at the school building including: safety and security upgrades, building systems and infrastructure upgrades, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and boiler updates; and related furnishings, fixtures and equipment?”
Yes: 454
No: 379
State questions
These numbers represent how Racine County voted.
State of Wisconsin Conditions of Release Before Conviction Referendum, Question 1
“Conditions of release before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose on an accused person being released before conviction conditions that are designed to protect the community from serious harm?”
Yes: 38,418
No: 16,563
State of Wisconsin Cash Bail Before Conviction Referendum, Question 2
“Cash bail before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose cash bail on a person accused of a violent crime based on the totality of the circumstances, including the accused’s previous convictions for a violent crime, the probability that the accused will fail to appear, the need to protect the community from serious harm and prevent witness intimidation, and potential affirmative defenses?”
Yes: 39,574
No: 15,565