Here are the results of Tuesday's contested elections in Racine County.

Results are not yet certified. Winning candidates appear in bold.

City of Racine mayor

Cory Mason (i): 8,596

Henry Perez: 6,376

City of Racine District 11 alderman

Mary Land (i): 482

Michael Hansen: 375

City of Racine District 13 alderman

Natalia Taft (i): 504

Renee Kelly: 533

Racine Unified School District Board, District 3

Sarah Walker Cleaveland: 1,974

Ronald Wheatley: 90

Caledonia trustee No. 1

Nancy Pierce: 4,452

David Rubinson: 2,922

Caledonia trustee No. 3

Bill Folk (i): 3,796

Anthony Hammes: 4,158

Mount Pleasant village president

Kelly Gallaher: 4,245

Dave DeGroot (i): 4,789

Mount Pleasant trustee No. 1

Travis Yanke: 3,768

John Hewitt (i): 4,947

Mount Pleasant trustee No. 3

Nancy Washburn (i): 4,408

Kim Mahoney: 4,326

Mount Pleasant trustee No. 5

Eric Martinez: 4,224

Ram Bhatia (i): 4,591

Burlington Area School District Board

The three candidates that earn the most votes are elected to serve unpaid three-year terms.

Noah Strohm: 3,306

Rosanne Hahn (i): 2,845

Peter Turke (i): 2,746

Susan Kessler (i): 2,472

Jim Bousman: 1,915

City of Burlington District 2 alderman

Judi Adams: 414

George Galvan: 248

Town of Burlington chairman

Russ Egan: 1,154

Vicky View: 814

Muskego-Norway School District Board

The top two vote-getters will be elected to the positions and hold three-year terms on the board paying $5,500 per year.

Robert Bohmann (i): 865

Jason Szemborski: 849

Kyle Stuart: 718

Raymond Village Board

Bill Wilson: 729

William Theys: 543

Raymond School Board

The seats pay $2,350 per year. The candidate receiving the most votes will receive a three-year term, and the candidate receiving the second-most votes will receive a one-year term.

Amanda Falaschi: 797

Amy Helvick: 519

Art Binhack: 514

Shelly Kurhajec (i): 510

Town of Dover Board

Mario Lena: 305

Jared Guillien: 716

Union Grove Village Board trustee No. 1

Patrick Brinkman (i): 449

Sara Gloeckler: 849

Union Grove Village Board trustee No. 3

Janice Winget (i): 836

Dana Berry: 419

Union Grove High School Board

The top two vote-getters will be elected to the positions and hold three-year terms on the board paying $4,200 per year.

Diane Skewes (i): 2,312

Randy Henderson (i): 1,863

Dr. Michael Kokat: 1,465

Waterford Graded School District Board

The winner will hold a three-year-term paying $5,400 per year.

Sarah Count: 2,813

Mary Jo Jaskie: 1,980

Waterford Union High School Board

The winner will hold a three year-term paying $4,800 per year.

Douglas Schwartz (i): 3,885

Issiah Jelden: 1,996

Town of Waterford Board

The two winners will hold two-year terms paying $7,840 per year.

Dale Gauerke (i): 1,029

Doug Schwartz (i): 1,221

Robert Ulander: 1,074

Town of Waterford chairperson

Tim Szeklinski: 1,114

Teri Jendusa-Nicolai: 1,379

Referenda

Caledonia

“Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Village of Caledonia for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2024, is limited to 1.96%, which results in a levy of $17,497,645. Shall the Village of Caledonia be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2024, for the purpose of hiring and retaining additional sworn police officers and fire and rescue personnel, by a total of 10.179%, which results in a levy of $19,278,645, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $1,781,000 for each fiscal year going forward?”

Yes: 4,812

No: 4,412

Burlington Area School District

“Shall the Burlington Area School District, Racine, Walworth and Kenosha Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $8,000,000 per year for the 2023-2024 school year through the 2025-2026 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses?”

Yes: 2,849

No: 3,593

Town of Waterford

"Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Town of Waterford for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2024, is limited to 1.303%, which results in a levy of $2,187,198. Shall the Town of Waterford be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2024, for the purpose of creating and filling one (1) new police officer position, by a total of 6.858%, which results in a levy of $2,337,198, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $150,000 for each fiscal year going forward?”

Yes: 1,384

No: 1,343

Waterford Union High School District

“Shall the Waterford Union High School District, Racine and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $24,500,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project at the high school building and grounds consisting of: improving safety and security; renovating a former elementary building and making other site improvements; updating older portions of the high school; improving the softball and soccer complexes; performing capital maintenance and building systems upgrades; and acquiring furniture, fixtures, and equipment?”

Yes: 3,486

No: 3,934

Yorkville Joint No. 2 School District

Question 1

“Shall the Yorkville Joint No. 2 School District, Racine County, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $12,100,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project consisting of: renovations, building infrastructure, capital maintenance and site improvements at district facilities; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?”

Yes: 654

No: 437

Question 2

“Shall the Yorkville Joint No. 2 School District, Racine County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $900,000 beginning with the 2023-2024 school year, for recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses?”

Yes: 606

No: 483

Raymond

Please answer the following question to assist the Village Board in determining the level of interest and commitment from village taxpayers regarding providing in-station staffing for the Raymond Fire and Rescue Department. With regard to staffing for the Raymond Fire and Rescue Department, should the village:

Option 1: 899 Leave the budget “AS IS” without in-station staffing.

899 Option 2: 582 Increase the staffing budget adding two firefighter/EMT personnel 7 days per week for 12 hours/day. Estimated annual cost is $547,060, which is a tax increase of $332 per year on a $350,000 home.

Option 3: 179 Increase the staffing budget adding three firefighter/EMT personnel 7 days per week for 12 hours/day. Estimated annual cost of $736,440, which is a tax increase of $448 per year on a $350,000 home.



Washington-Caldwell School District

Question 1

“Shall the Washington-Caldwell School District, Racine and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $275,000 for the 2023-2024 school year, by $325,000 for the 2024-2025 school year, by $375,000 for the 2025-2026 school year and by $425,000 for the 2026-2027 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of expenses related to maintaining class sizes, maintaining the current level of educational programming and paying ongoing operational expenses of the District?”

Yes: 386

No: 443

Question 2

“Shall the Washington-Caldwell School District, Racine and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $2,500,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project at the school building including: safety and security upgrades, building systems and infrastructure upgrades, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and boiler updates; and related furnishings, fixtures and equipment?”

Yes: 454

No: 379

State questions

These numbers represent how Racine County voted.

State of Wisconsin Conditions of Release Before Conviction Referendum, Question 1

“Conditions of release before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose on an accused person being released before conviction conditions that are designed to protect the community from serious harm?”

Yes: 38,418

No: 16,563

State of Wisconsin Cash Bail Before Conviction Referendum, Question 2

“Cash bail before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose cash bail on a person accused of a violent crime based on the totality of the circumstances, including the accused’s previous convictions for a violent crime, the probability that the accused will fail to appear, the need to protect the community from serious harm and prevent witness intimidation, and potential affirmative defenses?”

Yes: 39,574

No: 15,565

Photos of Racine County residents voting at the polls, spring Election Day 2023 Caledonia voters Sonya Johnson Maricela Carranza Kelly Glass Tony Finn Caledonia voting Caledonia voting sign Caledonia voters at the polls Caledonia voting line Voting Voting Turning in the ballot Voting Waiting in line Husband and wife election working duo Poll worker Mike Pinter directs voter inside Veteran Terrace on election day April 20203 Poll worker Sherry Coburn hands out a ballot Tuesday during April 2023 election in Burlington Voters cast their ballots in Burlington's Veterans Terrace April 2023 election