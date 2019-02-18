Try 1 month for 99¢
Racine City Hall

Racine City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

 Journal Times file photo

RACINE — As inflation in the costs of living often outpaces wage increases statewide and nationwide, Mayor Cory Mason is hoping the city will “set an example” with how it pays part-time workers.

“I’ve long believed that people who are working shouldn’t be poor. If we really believe in the dignity of work, we shouldn’t pay poverty wages,” he said Monday.

That’s why Mason wants to raise the minimum wage for Racine’s part-time employees to $15 per hour. No changes will be coming immediately, but the City Council is expected to take up a proposal Wednesday that would raise the minimum wage for all city employees to $10.10 — a jump of approximately $3 per hour — in addition to pay raises across the board for existing part-timers.

The proposal has received support from leaders of the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services and Public Works departments, since each department has reportedly faced issues with finding and retaining employees because of low wages.

By the end of Mason’s first full term as mayor, which ends in 2023 (presuming he wins the April 2 election, in which he’s running unopposed), he wants all city employees to be paid $15 per hour.

Mason said that the city employs about 300 people part time who could be affected by the new pay schedule, if it gets approved.

More money, less problems

When Mason became mayor more than a year ago, he was pleased to see that all full-time city employees were making a living wage, but soon began planning to ensure the same for part-time employees.

Bill Folstrom, the city’s superintendent of solid waste and street maintenance, and Parks Director Tom Molbeck have voiced support of the pay raises.

“This is going to be a tremendous help,” Molbeck said at a Finance and Personnel Committee meeting last week.

“What we’re paying now just doesn’t cut it,” Folstrom added.

Folstrom and Molbeck both believe that the pay raises are necessary. The new salary schedule would not only help their current employees, Folstrom and Molbeck said, but would also make it easier to attract new employees for their respective departments.

“Their ability to recruit and retain people to do these jobs has been impaired because we are paying so little for some of these positions,” Mason said.

One of the biggest issues encountered by DPW, Folstrom said, is its inability to hire workers with a commercial driver’s license — the license required to legally drive vehicles such as garbage trucks and dump trucks.

Oftentimes, Folstrom said, CDL drivers will be hired by the city, receive almost a year of training, then leave for a better-paying job in the private sector — meaning that Racine had practically wasted money on training this person without getting much benefit from the months they did work.

“We have been completely unable to recruit the drivers with CDLs. They are in such demand that we couldn’t fill the positions,” Folstrom said. “If we don’t have those people, we can’t get things done.”

An employee recently quit by saying “I can’t make a living on this,” referring to the wages he was currently getting paid by the city, Folstrom said.

The new pay schedule would raise the starting wage for seasonal CDL drivers to $18.15. The Finance and Personnel Committee unanimously approved Mason’s proposal on Feb. 11.

Expected costs

This is nothing new for the mayor.

As a state legislator, the first bill Mason proposed (as a first-term state representative 13 years ago) was to raise the statewide minimum wage above the national minimum $7.25. The bill failed, but Mason remained committed to its intent, proposing similar bills multiple times over the next decade before winning the 2017 special mayoral election.

“It’s a big difference between being a legislator and striving for policy, and being a mayor and having to do it in real terms,” he said.

If approved Wednesday, Finance Director David Brown said the changes will likely cost the city $198,000 yearly, an increase that Mason will have to compensate for when he proposes the 2020 budget at the end of this year.

Since this proposed wage increase would only affect part-time workers, there would not be a substantial impact (if any) on benefits owed to city employees, Brown said.

Mason said that he expects criticism for this campaign.

Last week, he mentioned that many believe certain workers, particularly seasonal employees and teenagers, don’t need a living wage. He countered this argument by saying “everybody needs a living wage. Morally, if you value the dignity of work, you pay people above a poverty wage.”

Addressing the working poor

If the plan succeeds, the number of “working poor” — a classification of employment where someone’s income still leaves them living in poverty — would be at least partially lowered in the city.

As of December, the city’s unemployment rate was relatively low at 3 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and is far below the rate of 17 percent the city peaked at in 2009. However, the city’s poverty rate is currently about 20 percent, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The mayor hopes that, by having the city raise its pay for its lowest-paid employees, other employers around the area will raise their wages as well.

“If you don’t want more of your residents to be the working poor,” Mason said, “you have to lead by example.”

Reporter

Reporter

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018.

