RACINE — As inflation in the costs of living often outpaces wage increases statewide and nationwide, Mayor Cory Mason is hoping the city will “set an example” with how it pays part-time workers.
“I’ve long believed that people who are working shouldn’t be poor. If we really believe in the dignity of work, we shouldn’t pay poverty wages,” he said Monday.
That’s why Mason wants to raise the minimum wage for Racine’s part-time employees to $15 per hour. No changes will be coming immediately, but the City Council is expected to take up a proposal Wednesday that would raise the minimum wage for all city employees to $10.10 — a jump of approximately $3 per hour — in addition to pay raises across the board for existing part-timers.
The proposal has received support from leaders of the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services and Public Works departments, since each department has reportedly faced issues with finding and retaining employees because of low wages.
By the end of Mason’s first full term as mayor, which ends in 2023 (presuming he wins the April 2 election, in which he’s running unopposed), he wants all city employees to be paid $15 per hour.
Mason said that the city employs about 300 people part time who could be affected by the new pay schedule, if it gets approved.
More money, less problems
When Mason became mayor more than a year ago, he was pleased to see that all full-time city employees were making a living wage, but soon began planning to ensure the same for part-time employees.
Bill Folstrom, the city’s superintendent of solid waste and street maintenance, and Parks Director Tom Molbeck have voiced support of the pay raises.
“This is going to be a tremendous help,” Molbeck said at a Finance and Personnel Committee meeting last week.
“What we’re paying now just doesn’t cut it,” Folstrom added.
Folstrom and Molbeck both believe that the pay raises are necessary. The new salary schedule would not only help their current employees, Folstrom and Molbeck said, but would also make it easier to attract new employees for their respective departments.
“Their ability to recruit and retain people to do these jobs has been impaired because we are paying so little for some of these positions,” Mason said.
One of the biggest issues encountered by DPW, Folstrom said, is its inability to hire workers with a commercial driver’s license — the license required to legally drive vehicles such as garbage trucks and dump trucks.
Oftentimes, Folstrom said, CDL drivers will be hired by the city, receive almost a year of training, then leave for a better-paying job in the private sector — meaning that Racine had practically wasted money on training this person without getting much benefit from the months they did work.
“We have been completely unable to recruit the drivers with CDLs. They are in such demand that we couldn’t fill the positions,” Folstrom said. “If we don’t have those people, we can’t get things done.”
An employee recently quit by saying “I can’t make a living on this,” referring to the wages he was currently getting paid by the city, Folstrom said.
The new pay schedule would raise the starting wage for seasonal CDL drivers to $18.15. The Finance and Personnel Committee unanimously approved Mason’s proposal on Feb. 11.
Expected costs
This is nothing new for the mayor.
As a state legislator, the first bill Mason proposed (as a first-term state representative 13 years ago) was to raise the statewide minimum wage above the national minimum $7.25. The bill failed, but Mason remained committed to its intent, proposing similar bills multiple times over the next decade before winning the 2017 special mayoral election.
“It’s a big difference between being a legislator and striving for policy, and being a mayor and having to do it in real terms,” he said.
If approved Wednesday, Finance Director David Brown said the changes will likely cost the city $198,000 yearly, an increase that Mason will have to compensate for when he proposes the 2020 budget at the end of this year.
Since this proposed wage increase would only affect part-time workers, there would not be a substantial impact (if any) on benefits owed to city employees, Brown said.
Mason said that he expects criticism for this campaign.
Last week, he mentioned that many believe certain workers, particularly seasonal employees and teenagers, don’t need a living wage. He countered this argument by saying “everybody needs a living wage. Morally, if you value the dignity of work, you pay people above a poverty wage.”
Addressing the working poor
If the plan succeeds, the number of “working poor” — a classification of employment where someone’s income still leaves them living in poverty — would be at least partially lowered in the city.
As of December, the city’s unemployment rate was relatively low at 3 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and is far below the rate of 17 percent the city peaked at in 2009. However, the city’s poverty rate is currently about 20 percent, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The mayor hopes that, by having the city raise its pay for its lowest-paid employees, other employers around the area will raise their wages as well.
“If you don’t want more of your residents to be the working poor,” Mason said, “you have to lead by example.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(8) comments
Libs never get tired of stealing our money. How about the full time city workers work full time so we don't need to hire PT workers. Park and rec needs to cut their budget.
Why on earth would you want to raise your friends and neighbors up to the sub-poverty level when it might cost you a few dollars?
grits....all those few dollars add up which is why Racine (city) has double the property tax rate of others in Racine County. High taxes mean people leave and business goes elsewhere. But beyond that Mr. Mason is a sharp guy and probably figures those part times he's giving extra money to all vote in elections and it never hurts to have voters remember your kindness come election time.
If your giving your part timers a 20% or 30% pay increase going to be very hard to plead poverty when sitting at the table negotiating a union contract. $18.00 premium for a CDL might be considered cheap after legalized cannabis use becomes a reality.
How much does The joke Mason make? I think his salary should go down a lot for all of this and any city council members who agree with this should not receive any type of salary from the government. This joke just has no clue and cares nothing about this city and the people who live here.
...Think of Mayor Mason as the guy buying into a reverse mortgage. By the time he is ready to move on the money will be used up and he will have moved on and really not sweat the load about what condition he has left Racine in. Look at LBJ's "War On Poverty" from 1968 and see how that has worked out. Democrats love the votes failure and poverty provide.
Taxes are sooooooHIGH//////and now this... do liberals GET IT AT ALL!!????? We are over taxed. and this crazy radical loon wants to give out raises!! How about No one want to work in Racine...and No qualified criminal record free GOOD workers want to stay in a over taxed dead city!! Mason thinks he can BUY people by over taxing us again...300 folks now doubling their salary just gave out 150 full time salary's and then some.. all this really says is it TIME TO PRIVATIZE !!! and Mason wants to bury tax payers deeper by making Gov't bigger and harder to get rid of!! My..G and no one ran against the loony lib... what a joke..the city flees and nothing is being done...double salary...How about get rid of the stupid CDL Rule...You feel you can tell the police what laws to enforce that now you are to stupid to get rid of a stupid rule..Idiots!! It is called training..and operation time with a training supervisor...
This guy is a special kind of soft up top. Property taxes skyrocketed last year and now this? I usually wouldn't care if city services like plowing were up to par, but clearly they are not. Just look around. I didn't think it could ever get worse than Dickert, boy I was wrong. Corey, you will never get re-elected.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.