Mason presents $6.6M plan to address housing, tax delinquency, vaccinations using federal funds

The City of Racine’s vaccination rate has lagged. As of Thursday, according to state data, 42.7% of city residents who have received at least one vaccine dose, compared to 49.4% of all Racine County residents, and 53% of all Wisconsinites.

The committee discussed this option at length, with Alderman Jason Meekma in opposition.

Meekma said it did not feel “morally proper” to give people $50 to get the vaccine, and nothing to the people who already went out and got the shot on their own.

Worse, Meekma argued, it would set a precedent where, in the future, members of the community may only act if there was that kind of incentive.

Members of the committee appeared more ready to adopt a buddy proposal, wherein the $50 would go to the person who brought someone else in for a vaccination.

But Shannon Powell, the mayor’s chief of staff, noted the lowest vaccination rate in the city was among those ages 12-25, a group that could more easily be motivated with a cash card.