Mason looks to situate himself as a pro-union mayor for Racine

RACINE —During a Tuesday morning ceremony inside the City of Racine Transit Center, 1421 State St., Mayor Cory Mason signed two pieces of legislation: one officially making the bus drivers and office staff of RYDE Racine city employees, the other recognizing their union.

There are now three unions among City of Racine employees: one for public transit employees, and then others for police and fire.

Mason’s reputation with unions and other workers was severely damaged in 2019 when hundreds of retirees and current employees had their benefits trimmed in order to keep the 2020 budget balanced. Protests ensued, and the City Council approved Mason’s cuts by one vote.

On Tuesday, Mason aimed to show himself as a defender of collective bargaining.

“It is a climate now where employers are working very hard to not recognize workers’ collective bargaining rights in the workplace. We did the exact opposite here in Racine,” Mason said. “We said ‘We want to acknowledge your rights.’ That we acknowledge that you bargained these wages and benefits and working conditions in good faith.”

In 1983, 20.1 percent of American workers were in a union. By 2015, membership had declined to 11.1 percent.

Thomas Bennett, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 200, the union RYDE Racine’s staff is part of, thinks that could be changing.

“This should be a landmark, historic event for the State of Wisconsin to see how city government-local government and organized labor can merge together in a common interest,” said Bennett, “in the common good for their employees and the citizens of this community.”

Of the union culture Racine previously had, “it’s coming back,” Bennett said. “A lot of workers are one medical bill away from bankruptcy … we have to pool our resources.”

When asked why Mason supports the new unionization, even if that could complicate matters for the city and increase costs, the mayor replied: “This is a union town. This is a town where the the middle class was really built, because workers were able to organize and insist on fair wages and working conditions, and so that’s just in the DNA of Racine, and certainly my values as an elected official throughout my career...

“What it means is: You believe in democracy in the workplace. What it means is: As we have to work out hours, wages and working conditions, that you do that across the table from one another and you negotiate in good faith with one another. Does it mean you will always agree on every single issue? No. But that’s why collective bargaining is so important, it sets up a process where you negotiate contracts, you agree to a certain set of principles, and it sets up a dispute resolution process ... that’s just basic fairness in the workplace.

“It doesn’t mean it’s not going to be difficult, as budgets get cut from the state level in terms of what our resources will be locally. But at the end of the day, either you believe in democracy in the workplace and giving workers a voice and having a fair process for people to sit down and have those conversations, or you don’t. And far too often, I think, in this day and age, you have employers — be they public or private — who believe it would be easier to not work with people through collective bargaining or unions.”

