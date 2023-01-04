Mason joins fellow mayors, asking state leaders to use some of the state's surplus for local services

RACINE — Mayor Cory Mason said, when cities have needed help from the state in the past, what they heard was, “There’s no money.”

However, that is no longer the case as the state has amassed a historic budget surplus, which is expected to surpass $6.6 billion in the 2023 budget year.

According to the Department of Administration, the budget surplus does not include the approximate $1.7 billion in the state’s rainy day fund.

“This year there’s more money than there’s ever been,” Mason told the Journal Times and added if everyone agrees public safety is an important local service, than the state should help fund it and is in a position to do so.

Mason was one of five mayors to sit down with Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday for a private meeting.

According to Mason, one of the topics they addressed was ways the state could help local governments fund essential services, such as public safety.

In addition to the mayors of the five biggest Wisconsin cities (Racine, Kenosha, Green Bay, Madison and Milwaukee), Mason said municipal leaders from around the state are looking to the state for help funding services.

“If they’re serious about quality of life in the state, and helping people in their communities, it’s long past time to fund police and essential services,” he said.

How the surplus is used will depend largely on the Legislature, as Mason noted while adding it was just last fall that both Democrats and Republicans agreed they wanted to fund the police.

“This shouldn’t be that hard,” he said.

According to analysis from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, the surplus stemmed from multiple factors:

Federal pandemic relief

Previously low interest rates and the rise in consumer prices, which boosted sales tax revenues.

Lower spending, due in part to the federal government covering a larger share of Medicaid costs during the pandemic, which is scheduled to end.

The decision by lawmakers to limit state and local funding for schools and local governments while they were receiving pandemic relief.

There has been discord between the governor’s office and the Wisconsin Assembly — which is controlled by the GOP — on use of the budget surplus.

In November, Republican leadership called for “transformational” changes to the tax system.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu each spoke at a WisPolitics.com event about using the budget surplus for lowering taxes.

LeMahieu said he supported moving toward a flat tax and eliminating the personal property tax paid by businesses.

A previous effort by the GOP to eliminate this tax was vetoed by Evers, who expressed concern about how it would be applied to utilities and railroads. A similar bill introduced by Evers was not taken up by the Assembly.

Vos was reported to have said he wants to cut taxes as much as was possible in a way that was permanent.

